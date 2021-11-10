SpiceJet has become the first airline in India and the second budget airline in the world to be awarded the highest rating for flight health and safety. The airline has been awarded the “Diamond” status by The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying for ensuring highest standards of cleanliness and sanitization amid the COVID-19 pandemic.









The APEX Diamond Status is an accolade which recognizes industry leadership in ensuring that the airline is deploying stringent measures to observe the highest levels of safety and protection from COVID-19.

The quarterly review certification process involves evaluation, verification and validation that comes after an extensive audit comprising a 58-point checklist across 10 airline categories. The audit spans across diverse categories that include testing, tracing, on-the-ground procedures, in-flight measures, and even co-branded partnerships that promote airline product safety integrity.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said they are honored to receive the highest level of certification by APEX and SimpliFlying. “SpiceJet has taken every possible step to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and safety are maintained for a safe and secure flying experience during the pandemic and beyond,” Singh said. “We are thankful to the team of APEX and SimpliFlying to recognize our relentless efforts in fighting the continuous battle of COVID-19 by setting the highest benchmark of hygiene and cleanliness.”

Dr Joe Leader, CEO, APEX, said that as one of India’s leading airlines, the entire team at SpiceJet went above-and-beyond attaining the hospital grade Diamond status in APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying. “SpiceJet’s focus on emerging from COVID-19 both stronger and safer aligns deeply with our values at APEX. In addition, SpiceJet’s focus on advancing customer service while making their passengers safer shines as an example for our airline industry.”

Shashank Nigam, CEO, SimpliFlying, pointed out that SpiceJet has set up an impressive health safety strategy since the global COVID-19 pandemic broke out. “Measures like improved ventilation in closed spaces and transition to a touchless customer experience make passengers feel comfortable without compromising their wellbeing. Hospital-grade measures of SpiceJet make it a safe customer choice for travel in these hard times.”

The certification process for APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying requires that airlines reach the gold standard of safety for any rating whatsoever. Airlines going into the 100-point range beyond gold standard health safety are awarded Platinum standard certification. Lastly, airlines reaching hospital-grade level health safety with at least 200 points above the gold standard are awarded diamond standard of health and safety.

Furthermore, the APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying audit aims to create a health and safety standard for airlines around the world to ensure the security of customers, while highlighting the successful industry practices already in place. It offers a scientifically based validation designed to encourage airlines to reach beyond governmental requirements to a higher standard.

APEX believes that aviation should set the highest possible standard for safety as customers are ready to travel. Equal customer safety should be taken before departure and upon arrival, following governmental and global guidelines.