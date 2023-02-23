The Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India and FICCI organize the 10th edition of Technotex 2023

Ms Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles & Railways, Government of India, today said that as the global technical textile industry continues to grow, India is poised to benefit from the expansion. Domestic consumption and export are expected to grow rapidly in the next few years, making this an important time for the industry. “The future of the textile sector is closely linked with the growth of the technical textile industry,” she added.









Addressing the three-day 10th edition of Technotex 2023 organized by the Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India and FICCI, she stated that the government has taken several steps to boost the sector, including initiatives like PLI, ‘PM-MITRA’ for textile manufacturing business. “We are not far from the day when India becomes the global manufacturing hub for Technical Textiles,” she emphasized. Speaking on India’s G20 Presidency, Ms Jardosh stated India’s efforts to realize its vision of uniting the entire world in pursuit of a common goal. “The Presidency can play an important role in the textile, apparel and merchandising industry. The term could be an opportunity for India to share its expertise with the world in women empowerment, democracy and digital technologies. Offering an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the global agenda on insistent matters of global importance for India,” she added.

Mr Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government. of India, said, “Amongst the 12 segments in technical textile, Industrial textiles and medical textile have the largest market share; additionally, agrotech, geotextile and building textiles pave a significant impact in strengthening the technical textile sector. To build technical textile machinery and create awareness, the National Technical Textiles Mission has been launched. The mission is to encourage and fund R&D, including fundamental research. The scheme is open for industry and research institutions seeking proposals for modern technical textile machinery in India. Also, the scheme for Technical Textiles Startups is being formulated.”

Mr Mohan Kavrie, Chairman & Mentor, FICCI Technotex SME Organizing Committee & Chairman, Supreme Nonwovens Industries Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the Technical Textiles industry. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we demonstrated our ability to deliver medical textiles as needed, including to foreign countries. We must invest in R&D, bringing more innovative products and increasing productivity. It will be significant for us to address the skill gap by training and to promote education in the sector.”.

Mr RD Udeshi, Member, National Executive Committee, FICCI and President of Polyester Chain, Reliance, said, “There is a great opportunity for the Technical Textile industry to participate in the expected global growth and become a key supplier in the global market as Indian technical textiles produce around 10-12% of textile. Government schemes like the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, the SAMARTH scheme, and others are helping the industry to grow. Technotex 2023 shall endeavour to explore new prospects and ideas for a greater leap in the technical textiles sector.”

Mr Amit Agarwal, Chairman ITTA & CTM, Technical Textiles Ltd., delivered the vote of thanks and wished the exhibition success. The launch event was followed by the exhibition being inaugurated by Ms Darshana Vikram Jardosh, along with dignitaries and exhibitors. During the day, various roundtable discussions were organized on the topics, ‘Investment Potential & Opportunities Present in the Indian Technical Textiles Industry’; ‘Enabling the startup ecosystem in technical textiles and start-ups leveraging technologies in smart textiles’.