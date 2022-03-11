Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Titan Company’s arm to acquire 17.5 pc stake in Great Heights Inc for USD 20 mn

Titan Company's arm to acquire 17.5 pc stake in Great Heights Inc for USD 20 mn

Business

Titan Company’s arm to acquire 17.5 pc stake in Great Heights Inc for USD 20 mn

Press Trust of India
Published on

Tata group firm Titan Company on Friday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire 17.5 per cent voting rights in US-based Great Heights Inc for USD 20 million (around Rs 152 crore).



TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, the jewellery and watch maker said in a regulatory filing. As per the pact, TCLNA would hold up to 17.5 per cent voting rights in Great Heights, it added.

Also read: Exide collaborates with Chinese firm for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India

“This is a strategic investment that will provide Titan a ring-side view of the fast growing Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sectors,” the company stated. Great Heights retails LGD jewellery through its brand “Clean Origin”. The company’s gross revenue for the year 2021 stood at USD 25 million.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers
By March 11, 2022
Govt to file final papers for LIC IPO with Sebi soon

Govt to file final papers for LIC IPO with Sebi soon
By March 11, 2022
Sebi extends deadline to submit public comment on proposed framework to regulate ESG rating providers

Sebi extends deadline to submit public comment on proposed framework to regulate ESG rating providers
By March 11, 2022
Dealshare raises $45mn from ADIA at valuation of USD 1.7 billion

Funding News

Dealshare raises $45mn from ADIA at valuation of USD 1.7 billion
Fundfina Raises $ 1.3 Million As Part Of Its Seed Round

Funding News

Fundfina raises $ 1.3 Million as part of its seed round
Wobb engages 1000 influencers to build beauty brand “Plum”

Social Media

Wobb engages 1000 influencers to build beauty brand “Plum”
To Top
Loading...