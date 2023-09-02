Uday Kotak resigns as CEO of Kotal Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.









Joint managing director Dipak Gupta will be the chief executive until December 31, it said. “Uday Kotak has ceased to be the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, with effect from September 1, 2023 on account of his resignation considered at the Bank’s Board meeting held today and has become a non-executive Director of the Bank,” the filing said.

No reason was cited for Kotak’s resignation. As an interim arrangement, Gupta will carry out the duties of the Managing Director & CEO until December 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the RBI.