Rajinikanth to be bestowed with Dada Saheb Phalke award

Superstar Rajinikanth will be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday. “India every year gives Dada Saheb Phalke award to a film personality.



This year this selection has been made by a jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Biswajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai. “They unanimously recommended that superstar Rajinikanth be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award and we accepted it,” he said. The award is for the year 2019.

