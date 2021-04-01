TiE Bangalore announces new Governing Board, Madan Padaki as new President

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Bangalore has announced its new Governing Board comprising 14 Charter Members, with Madan Padaki leading as the new President.

The Governing Board also elected Geetha Ramamurthy, Co-Founder & CEO of GiGa (Giving Indians Global Access Innovation Centre) and former Executive Director TiE Boston as the chapter’s Secretary, along with Sathyanarayana BV, former Deputy Head, Startup Karnataka for the Government of Karnataka as the chapter’s Treasurer.









The new Board’s focus will be to build on TiE Bangalore’s existing initiatives, strengthen ecosystem connect with Government, corporate, investors and academica, and ensure that voices of entrepreneurs are amplified at the policy level.

Madan, on his election as President of TiE Bangalore, said that he believes that the chapter adds tremendous value to entrepreneurs, by creating a nurturing ecosystem that is always supportive of their growth journeys. “In this new role, I am fortunate to get an opportunity to pay it forward to every entrepreneur in the TiE network,” he said.

“We will work at the intersection of tech and social entrepreneurship with a focus on agriculture, health, skills and education, rural commerce, financial inclusion, etc. and will expand TiE Bangalore’s reach to enable entrepreneurs across all non-tech sectors to grow, with a specific focus on women entrepreneurs. We also believe that entrepreneurial mindset is a critical 21st century skill and will work on scaling up the TiE Young Entrepreneur (TYE) program to reach all schools and colleges in Karnataka, especially in rural hinterlands.” Madan said this will enable more youth to create local ventures that can generate jobs.

Ravi Gururaj, outgoing president, said that over his two terms starting 2017, the TiE Bangalore board worked diligently to nurture and strengthened the start-up ecosystem across Karnataka and the city. “We have engaged with closely with corporate partners on numerous knowledge sharing, business connects, mentoring and innovation initiatives, with the Government of Karnataka on path-breaking start-up initiatives including the very successful Elevate Grant initiative, supported the scale-up of our highly impactful IoT forum, helped give roots to student entrepreneurs via the TiE Young Entrepreneur and rolled out new global initiatives such as TiE Women.”

TiE, which was founded in 1999, has played a pioneering role in fostering the entrepreneurship ecosystem, by actively promoting, mentoring and helping start-ups scale. It was fortunate to have Nandan Nilekani as the Founding President and in its 22 years of existence, has been ably led by passionate entrepreneurs like Dr Sridhar Mitta, Pradeep Kar, SR Gopalan, Naganand Doraswamy and Ravi Gururaj.