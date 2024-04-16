Amazon miniTV, in collaboration with Rusk Media, has announced the extension of Playground Season 3, India’s biggest gaming reality show, by two weeks due to its overwhelming success and engagement. The show, which has become a cultural phenomenon, has captured the hearts of Gen Z viewers and transcended the status of a reality show to become a must-watch event.









Since its premiere, Playground Season 3 has amassed a staggering 25 million unique viewers in less than three weeks, showcasing its immense popularity and resonance among young audiences. Viewers on Amazon miniTV are spending an average of 60 minutes per day on the show, with over 40% returning viewers, highlighting the strong engagement and loyalty of the audience.

One of the key highlights of Playground Season 3 has been the stellar lineup of mentors, including Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, who made his debut as a mentor, bringing fresh energy and strategic insights to the competition. Alongside him, gaming legends like CarryMinati, Techno Gamerz, and Mortal have mentored the participants, enriching the gaming experience with their expertise and unique perspectives. Their guidance has not only enhanced the competition but also inspired a new generation of gamers, making Playground Season 3 an unforgettable journey of growth and camaraderie.

The show has also attracted marquee brands as sponsors, with Hero Xtreme125R as the title sponsor, launching its bike on the show. The show is co-powered by Pova India, with special partners including TooYumm, Pizza Hut, LG, and Philips, enhancing the overall entertainment experience for viewers.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV, expressed his delight at the success of Playground Season 3, stating, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of Playground Season 3 and grateful for the immense support from our viewers and sponsor brands for helping us build a successful content franchise. The extension of the show for two more weeks underscores the tremendous impact it has had on Amazon miniTV’s audiences across the country.”

Mayank Yadav, CEO of Rusk Media, echoed this sentiment, stating, “The success of Playground Season 3 is a testament to our collective efforts in redefining gaming entertainment. We would like to thank the mentors, sponsors, and participants for the overwhelming support. The season’s extension reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences.”

Headlined by Hero MotoCorp as the ‘Presenting Partner’ and powered by POVA from TECNO, Playground Season 3 has also received support from Swiggy, Pizza Hut, LG OLED TV, Philips, Too Yumm!, PUMA, and Kreo as Special Partners. These collaborations have elevated the show’s entertainment quotient and provided viewers with an unprecedented immersive gaming experience.

With its blend of adrenaline-pumping challenges, fierce competition, and non-stop excitement, Playground Season 3 continues to redefine gaming entertainment in India. The reality show is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Fire TV, and Play Store. Don’t miss out on the action-packed extension of Playground Season 3 as it continues to thrill and captivate audiences across the country.