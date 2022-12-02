The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted DAACI its first US patent covering significant and fundamental principles in automated generative composition.

DAACI is pioneering the AI music space, having developed, and filed for patent in June 2022 ahead of firms like Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, which have made similar filings amid accelerating interest in the field of automated music generation.









The US patent 11,514,877 is linked to groundbreaking research and development being undertaken by Dr. Joe Lyske and other highly accomplished DAACI employees. It supports a dynamically adaptive generation of music assembled to follow a written narrative brief describing the desired musical journey.

DAACI is a fully formed AI system that composes, arranges, orchestrates, and produces the highest quality original music. This patented technology is applicable to many audio-visual media applications, including bespoke user-determined gaming soundtracks and TV advertising.

DAACI CEO Rachel Lyske said: “The intellectual property rights that DAACI is now securing – and which will be supplemented over the next year by complementary and enhanced filings, grants, and related know-how – are building a highly relevant international patent monopoly and technology portfolio in the field of automated music generation. The DAACI system delivers, in seconds, multiple unique compositions that each achieve the important trait of ‘good musical form’ and, consequently, those compositions are easily appreciated by any listener.”

DAACI (Definable Aleatoric Artificial Composition Intelligence) is set to power music creativity for the next generation of composers and content creators, forming a central part of game production, the metaverse and play-to-earn business models by providing the next step in the evolution of music creation.

Based on more than 30 years of patented research and supported by an ongoing partnership with the UKRI Centre for Doctoral Training in Artificial Intelligence and Music at Queen Mary University of London, DAACI is a ground-breaking system with a revolutionary analytical approach and meta-composition at its core and will totally disrupt and enhance the creative process.