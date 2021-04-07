Columbia Pacific Communities partners with 1mg to extend healthcare benefits to senior residents

Columbia Pacific Communities names 1mg, India’s leading digital healthcare platform, as its official e-healthcare partner. The present and future residents of Columbia Pacific Communities, India’s largest senior living community operator, will be able to avail a range of curated 1mg services, including priority medicine delivery, diagnostics, and doctor consultations at special prices. 1mg services will ensure seamless healthcare access for senior residents in the comfort and safety of their homes in the middle of this pandemic.









Columbia Pacific Communities has partnered with 1mg, India’s leading digital healthcare platform, to offer curated healthcare benefits to its residents. 1mg will be the official e-healthcare partner of Columbia Pacific Communities for all its present and future communities, effective immediately. This timely partnership comes against the backdrop of surging COVID cases in major Indian cities as the country battles the pandemic. Senior residents of Columbia Pacific Communities will now have priority access to order medicines and health products, diagnostic tests, doctor consultations, and many more curated services, with multiple payment options and premium support. This includes seamless ordering via app / web / call / messaging / concierge services, the option of same-day delivery in metros, on-premise camps, and dedicated relationship managers.

For Columbia Pacific Communities, high-quality healthcare for its residents in the safety of their homes continues to be the first priority in a crisis situation. Driven by the COVID-19 crisis, the pandemic amplified digital adoption amongst senior citizens who turned to the online medium to fulfill several of their regular healthcare needs. Speaking on this critical partnership, Mohit Nirula, Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Pacific Communities said, Healthcare for seniors cannot be generalised. It requires a certain degree of personalisation, compassion, and attention to detail. So, leveraging a specialist healthcare platform gives them the access to quality services almost instantly, within the comfort and safety of their homes. We are delighted to partner with India’s leading digital healthcare platform, 1mg, as it will empower our residents, amidst uncertainties, to get access to best-in-class and round-the-clock healthcare services. With this partnership, we are strengthening our promise of helping seniors live healthier for longer, which is an extension of our brand philosophy of Positive Ageing.

Commenting on the new association, Vikas Chauhan, Co-Founder, 1mg said, Senior citizens are a vital part of our ecosystem and it is important that we recognize their unique needs and provide them personalized and easy-to-access healthcare. We always strive to offer the best user experience for all customers – and we are excited about the opportunity to serve this important segment, and the difference we can make to the lives and lifestyles of residents of Columbia Pacific Communities. Through this partnership, senior residents of Columbia Pacific Communities will have effortless access to over 250,000 authentic medicines and health products at 1mg at special prices, along with a complete portfolio of diagnostic tests, medical advice from leading experts, COVID-19 testing and support, and much more. The partnership will also result in residents enjoying specialised engaging programmes such as health webinars, health camps, and ask-me-anything sessions with doctors and healthcare experts.