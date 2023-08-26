Infosys appoints women tennis world no.1 Iga Swiatek as global brand ambassador

Technology giant Infosys on Friday said it has appointed women’s tennis World No.1 Iga Swiatek as its global brand ambassador as part of a multi-year partnership.









In a statement, the Indian IT services company said the partnership aims to promote Infosys’ Digital Innovation and inspire women around the world. Infosys and Swiatek will also work together to create programmes for underserved women to build careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said Iga is a great inspiration for women achievers.

Together with her, Infosys will work to inspire young people, especially women, to push forward and pursue STEM careers that are vital for our future, he added. “Although tennis and technology may seem quite different at first, there’s so much in common, including strategic thinking, learning and developing in every situation, tand he ability to evolve your game and adjust. “I am also moved by all that Infosys is doing off the court to bring more opportunities that empower people, businesses, and communities to move into the future,” Iga Swiatek said.

The 22-year-old is a four-time Grand Slam Champion, ranked World No. 1 since April 2022 for a record 70 consecutive weeks, according to the statement. On Thursday, the Bengaluru-headquartered tech major announced a three-year partnership with Rafael Nadal, onboarding the global tennis star as an ambassador for the brand and Infosys’ Digital Innovation.