SupplyNote, the leading F&B supply chain automation platform, celebrated the holiday season by giving back to the community through its annual CSR event, “Feed the Hunger 5.0.” The event was held on December 28th 2022 and witnessed the voluntary donation of warm clothing and distribution of healthy meal packets sponsored by SupplyNote’s food and beverage industry partners.

With 20% of its population living in poverty and 40% of its food going to waste, India encounters a unique challenge of equal food distribution. SupplyNote is devoted to addressing this issue through its “Feed the Hunger” campaign, with its vision statement of reducing food waste through effective inventory management. Under the initiative, SupplyNote assists in routing nutritious food from its partner restaurants and distributing it to the less fortunate members of society.

Commenting on the success of the CSR initiative, Mr. Kushang, Co-founder & CEO of SupplyNote said, “As part of our corporate social responsibility, I am extremely pleased to see our clients, sponsors, and volunteers coordinating with us in promoting the noble cause and exceeding our target goal of feeding underprivileged children. Our annual commitment to providing nutritious meals to children is the culmination of our collective vision for a healthy India.”

“At SupplyNote we firmly believe in the philosophy of ‘managing and routing better’. Our tie-ups with credible restaurant outlets not only empower them to efficiently manage, minimize waste, and save money but also gives them a platform to be a part of a cause we care so deeply about. We share more than business relations; we are a family, and we are proud members of the communities to which we wish to give back,” Mr. Kushang added.









The Jeevan Stambh Foundation NGO, SupplyNote volunteers and its F&B clients Dana Choga, The Punjabi Junction, Heritage, and Kolkata Biriyani House worked together to make “Feed the Hunger 5.0” a reality. Over 1500 food packets were shared among needy children at the Vanphool Pathshala, Yamuna Khadar, Jhuggi Camp area.

Given the resurgence of Covid-19 in China and other countries, safety precautions were a top priority at the event. Regardless of the challenges, “Feed the Hunger 5.0” was a resounding success, bringing joy and nutritious meals to children in need.

Incepted in 2019, by Co-founders Kushang-CEO, Abhishek Verma-COO, Nitin Prakash-CPO and Harshit Mittal-CTO, SupplyNote is India’s most comprehensive SaaS+ e-commerce platform helping food businesses to scale. It is the first-of-its-kind Point-of-Purchase solution that helps F&B businesses digitize their data, optimize and automate their backend operations which eventually leads to saving costs and improving profits. SupplyNote also provides a Cloud-based web and mobile-enabled suite connecting restaurant outlets, service providers and suppliers.