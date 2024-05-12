With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Swiggy, India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, has launched a heartwarming campaign titled “Delighting Your Mom,” dedicated to honoring mothers and their irreplaceable role in every household.









The campaign revolves around the heartwarming theme of siblings competing to delight their mom with special treats, all delivered through Swiggy Food. Set within the backdrop of a quintessential Indian household, the film captures the essence of familial love and the bond between a mother and her children.

The film opens in a cozy living room, where a mother is seen engrossed in her phone. Her son then surprises her with a chocolate pastry, followed by her daughter presenting a heart-shaped cake. The siblings exchange a knowing glance, and the friendly competition begins. From personalized photo cakes to intricately decorated cupcakes spelling out ‘MOM,’ the film showcases the siblings’ creative and heartfelt efforts to outdo each other in making their mother feel cherished and loved.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Swiggy, commented on the campaign, stating, “‘Delighting your Mom’ encapsulates the spirit of Mother’s Day in a fun yet relatable manner. We have shown, in a gamified way, two siblings showering their mom with love and trying to outdo each other. The idea demonstrates how Swiggy plays a role in providing joy on special days like Mother’s Day by making it more convenient.”

Through its ‘Delighting Your Mom’ campaign, Swiggy not only spreads joy but also reinforces its commitment to being a symbol of modern-day convenience for users across India. The film’s heartwarming narrative is a testament to the love and appreciation people have for their mothers, resonating with audiences of all ages.

To watch the film and join in the celebration of Mother’s Day, visit Swiggy’s official YouTube and Instagram channels using the following links:

Celebrate this Mother’s Day with Swiggy and make your mom feel special with a delightful surprise delivered right to her doorstep.