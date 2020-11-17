Vidyashilp Academy Recognized as One of the Top Co-Education Schools in India

Vidyashilp Academy (VSA) has been ranked 2nd in Karnataka and in Bengaluru while being ranked 4th in all over India in the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020-21 survey for Co-ed schools. VSA received high scores under several of the fourteen parameters of primary-secondary education excellence including teacher welfare and development, curriculum & pedagogy (digital readiness), internationalism, infrastructure, individual attention to students and community service. The EWISR survey rates and ranks the country’s top 2,000 schools every year. This year’s survey results were based on the feedback of more than 11,000 respondents including parents, educationists, principals, teachers and senior school students in 28 cities and education hubs across India. Vidyashilp Academy has been featured in EWISR rankings for the third time this year.









Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kiran Pai, Director, Vidyashilp Education Group, said, We are humbled that we have received this recognition. It exemplifies our school’s culture of excellence and is truly a testament to our students’ talent, and our teachers’ resolute commitment. We share this victory with our educators, staff, students, parents and administration. Ms. Kalai Selvi, Head of School, Vidyashilp Academy said, This acknowledgement will certainly inspire our VSA community for optimistic navigation through the new normal. The team’s resilience during this pandemic, their untiring efforts in offering socio-emotional comfort while executing the curriculum deserves applause and what could be better than this national call. We thank EWISR and promise ourselves to sustain this momentum.” Vidyashilp Academy (VSA), a part of Vidyashilp Education Group, is a renowned co-education school in Bangalore with a legacy of over 25 years. Enrolling around 2300 students from Grade 1 to 12, the school is accredited by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and the University of Cambridge International Examinations. With an international outlook, VSA brings together best in class curriculum, teaching practices, sports and co-curricular infrastructure. The school’s purpose is to shape individuals with impeccable character so that they may do good and contribute meaningfully to the society globally.

Vidyashilp School (VSS) is a recent offering from the Vidyashilp Education Group which is backed by a legacy of more than 38 years. VSS carries forward the principles and best practices from VSEG and fuses a curated curriculum, effective teaching practices and a robust sports infrastructure. The school is rooted in an ecosystem of strong Indian culture.