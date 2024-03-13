In a notable shift in job trends, core branches of engineering are reclaiming the spotlight, signaling the end of the “honeymoon” period for IT jobs. While many engineering colleges across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have phased out core engineering branches, institutions like BVRIT Narsapur Campus and Sri Vishnu Institute of Technology, Bhimavaram have maintained a strong emphasis on disciplines such as Mechanical, Automobile, Chemical, and Civil Engineering, among others. This strategic focus on core branches is proving to be a wise choice, as highlighted by K V Vishnu Raju, Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society (SVES).









“Jobs in the IT field are decreasing,” noted Mr. Raju, emphasizing the importance of sensitizing students and parents about the value of core engineering disciplines. During a recent visit to BVRIT Narsapur Campus, Mr. Raju inspected the sledge pull tests, where all-terrain vehicles built by students were evaluated ahead of the endurance test. He also interacted with students from 70 colleges across India who participated in the event, showcasing their engineering prowess and innovation.

BVRIT Narsapur Campus is currently hosting BAJA SAEINDIA 2024, a national-level engineering student event focused on experiential learning. This event, held for the first time in Hyderabad, highlights the growing importance of core engineering disciplines in today’s job market. To further promote core branches of education, SVES has introduced Chemical Technology and Pharmacy at the graduation level.

Mr. Raju expressed optimism about the future of core branches, stating, “The many new-age engineering streams are interdisciplinary. All future jobs will require engineers with interdisciplinary skills.” He likened future core branch engineers to IAS officers, highlighting the potential for growth and impact in these fields.

The shift towards core engineering branches is further supported by developments such as the Telangana Mobility Valley, India’s first mobility-focused cluster. This initiative aims to attract significant investments and create over 4 lakh jobs in the next 5 years, offering immense opportunities for core branch engineers.

As the landscape of engineering evolves, with cars becoming more automated and technology-driven, the need for engineers with cross-disciplinary skills is becoming increasingly evident. Mr. Raju stressed the importance of creating excitement around core branches of engineering, encouraging students to take pride in their chosen fields.

In conclusion, the resurgence of core engineering branches signifies a paradigm shift in the job market, with a renewed focus on disciplines that form the backbone of technological innovation and progress. As India moves towards becoming a hub for industries such as semiconductors, core branch engineers are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of engineering and technology.