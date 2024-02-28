Zell Education, India’s premier finance and accounts Ed-tech platform, has been recognized as the “Edtech of the Year” at the prestigious International Corporate Conclave #ICC2024, held at Hotel Hyatt Centric, New Delhi. The event, organized by Business Connect Magazine, is renowned for honoring outstanding achievements in the business community, making this accolade a significant milestone for Zell Education.









The “Edtech of the Year” award is a testament to Zell Education’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in the field of education. The platform has established itself as a leader in leveraging technology to redefine educational experiences, empowering learners and educators alike through cutting-edge solutions.

In his acceptance speech, Pratham Barot, Co-Founder & CEO of Zell Education, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It is an honor to receive the ‘Edtech of the Year’ award from Business Connect Magazine. This recognition underscores our team’s dedication to transforming education through technology. At Zell Education, we are committed to providing impactful learning experiences that meet the dynamic needs of our students and educators.”

Zell Education has distinguished itself by offering a wide range of educational resources and tools tailored to enhance learning outcomes across various domains. The platform’s commitment to innovation and quality has made it a preferred choice among students and educators seeking to excel in finance and accounts education.

The award ceremony, graced by distinguished guests, industry leaders, and professionals from around the world, highlighted Zell Education’s significant contributions to the education sector. The platform’s dedication to driving positive change through innovation has not only earned it industry recognition but also positioned it as a trailblazer in the field of Ed-tech.

As Zell Education continues to revolutionize the education landscape, its receipt of the “Edtech of the Year” award serves as a testament to its commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to transforming education through technology.