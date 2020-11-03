ConveGenius records 10x growth through WhatsApp-based EdTech model

ConveGenius has recorded a 10X growth in its userbase across India. The growth has been brought about by its unique WhatsApp-based EdTech model through which it can reachout to students from all walks of life. With this model. ConveGenius has reached five million active users in India, including some of the most remote parts of the country.









Shashank Pandey, Co-founder and President of ConveGenius, said their WhatsApp-based EdTech platform is very intuitive and engaging, and students feel as if they are chatting with their teachers. “The potential of the platform to positively impact student learning outcomes in India is very strong, and we are happy about our collaborative working relationship with WhatsApp,” he said. “The real-time learning insights generated through the platform are being used to strengthen teaching and learning, at the last-mile, paving the way for transformational reforms in school education systems across the country.”

Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India, said the messaging platform is delighted that ConveGenius has used WhatsApp to successfully bring online education to students during this unprecedented time of the pandemic. “More than ever before, all children need access to continued and engaging education, but the lack of access to phones or high-speed internet makes that difficult for many children in rural and remote areas of the country,” he said. “We are committed to partnering with innovative companies to deliver meaningful social impact and digital inclusion in the country.”

The EdTech’s WhatsApp-based learning model, which runs on the messaging platform’s BusinessAPI, has prompted student participation actively. Students completed over 70 million weekly learning transactions through their AI-based assessment and personalized learning platform, using 10 vernacular languages. Results show a high student-engagement rate with 95 per cent of students completing their weekly learning modules in all partner states. The EdTech aids various state governments by providing them access to student performance dashboards. With many states struggling to find solutions to teach students during the period of COVID-19 crisis and resorting to measures like classes through television, this WhatsApp model augments their efforts in their direction seamlessly by helping them evaluate the performance of the students in their states in a more informed and holistic manner.