The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India has left no option for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but to shift the IPL 2021 to UAE. This comes after the Indian Premier League 2021 was abruptly suspended following the breach of the bio-bubble wherein the players and support staff tested positive for coronavirus in early May.









The IPL matches are expected to resume tentatively on September 18 or 19 with as many as 10 double-headers to be played during a three-week window. The final would be held on October 9 or 10. The BCCI said the three-week window will be enough for the league to complete its remaining 31 games for the season. And this is a win-win scenario for all the primary stakeholders including the BCCI, broadcasters and franchises.

An official told ANI that the BCCI has spoken to all the stakeholders and the likely start could be between September 18 and 20. “Since September 18 is a Saturday and 19 a Sunday, it is more likely that you would want to re-start it on a weekend date. Similarly, October 9th or 10th will be the final as it’s a weekend. We are finalizing the itinerary and there will be 10 double headers and seven evening matches along with four main games (two qualifiers, one eliminator and the final), which completes the list of 31 matches.”

The source said the Indian team’s last Test match against England is set to finish on September 14 at Manchester and on the next day, the whole team will be flown to UAE in a chartered flight for a bubble to bubble transfer. “The Indian team and the English players who will be available will fly in the same charter flight from Manchester to Dubai. Similarly, the West Indies players who will be available will fly in after completing the Caribbean Premier League engagements. There will be three-day quarantine for players arriving from UK and the Caribbean.