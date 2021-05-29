Caught on Camera: Doctor couple gunned down in broad daylight in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

A man and his wife, both doctors, were shot dead by two bike-borne assailants at a busy crossing in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Friday. The CCTV footage of the ghastly incident shows two men overtaking the doctors’ vehicle and the walking over to the couple. As the husband who was behind the wheels lowered the car’s window, one of the assailant fired multiple shots at the couple and the two fled the scene.









Dr Sudeep Gupta and his wife Dr Seema Gupta, both in their late 40s, were shot five times. They died on the spot, police said. The accused have been identified as Anuj and Mahesh. Efforts are on to arrest the accused at the earliest, Bharatpur Inspector General of Police Prashan Kumar Khamesra told PTI. The post mortem of both the deceased was conducted at RBM Hospital, he said.

Revenge appears to be the motive behind the crime, according to the police. Khamesra said that the deceased doctor Sudeep Gupta, his wife Dr Seema Gupta and his mother were jailed in November 2019 in a murder case of a woman and her five-year-old child. Anuj is the brother of the woman who was murdered in November 2019.

Police officer Rajendra Sharma said a woman and her five-year-old child were killed after their house was set on fire. Dr Gupta had an affair with the woman and he, along with his mother and wife, was suspected to be involved in setting the house ablaze, he said.