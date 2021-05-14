Delhi Police quizzes Youth Congress chief Srinivas over Covid relief distribution

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, who has been at the forefront of covid-relief efforts in the national capital, was on Friday quizzed by the Delhi Police crime branch in connection with ‘ illegal distribution of medicines’. “Police called me this morning and came to my office around 11.45 am. They questioned that how you are doing it,” the IYC president was quoted as saying PTI.

However, the Delhi Police said they were acting on the directions of Delhi High Court which has ordered an inquiry into politicians involved in the distribution of COVID-19 medicines. The HC order came in view of a PIL filed by one Dr Deepak Singh about politicians involved in “illegal distribution” of COVID-19 medical aid.









Names given by the petitioner, who is chairman of the non-profit Hrudaya Foundation, include AAP MLA Pandey, Srinivas as well as BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir and Sujay Vikhe, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma. Police had earlier approached Dilip Pandey in connection with the same issue.

Responding to the questioning, Srinivas said: “We will not stop our work, we are not scared.”

“We have not done anything wrong, if our smallest efforts can help save a life we will not stop or be scared of such PILs,” Srinivas added, as quoted by NDTV.

Srinivas, has garnered nationwide fame for his exemplary covid relief work. He has been managing a war room inside the Youth Congress office in the capital, which responds to SOS requests made on social media. Over 1000 volunteers work for the campaign, who assist those in need with finding leads on hospital beds, Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and the like.

The Youth Congress leader also posted a tweet alluding to the motive behind Delhi police’s move to quiz him

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal had earlier said, “On a writ filed by Dr Deepak Singh about politicians involved in the illegal distribution of Covid medicines, etc, the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi has directed Delhi Police to conduct an enquiry. In compliance with directions of Hon’ble High Court, an enquiry is being conducted from several concerned persons.”

On May 4, the Delhi High Court had asked the police to examine the instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir, used in treatment of COVID-19 patients, in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence.