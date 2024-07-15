Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has penned a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urging action and expressing solidarity with students adversely affected by the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Rahul Gandhi’s letter follows his interactions with thousands of students over the past month, who have shared their distress regarding the “huge failure” of the Union government and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the widespread issues faced by NEET aspirants, emphasising that many students were deeply impacted by systemic failures. He criticized the Union government and the NTA for handling the examination process, which he claimed has led to significant stress and uncertainty among students.









“Twenty-seven students have tragically lost their lives due to the pressure and failures associated with NEET,” Gandhi wrote. He further urged Stalin to continue supporting the fight against NEET, underscoring the need for a fair and just educational system that does not burden students.

Gandhi also pointed out the broader implications of the current NEET system, arguing that it disproportionately affects students from marginalized backgrounds who may not have access to the same resources as their peers. He called for a more inclusive approach to medical education that considers all students’ diverse socio-economic realities.

The Congress leader’s call to action is part of a more extensive campaign by the party to address the grievances of NEET aspirants. The party has been vocal in its criticism of the examination system, advocating for reforms that would make medical education more accessible and equitable.

Chief Minister Stalin, who has previously voiced his opposition to NEET, is expected to respond positively to Gandhi’s appeal. Tamil Nadu has been a significant battleground in the fight against NEET, with the state government consistently pushing for its abolition in favour of a more localized and equitable admission process.

As the debate over NEET continues, Gandhi’s letter reinforces the Congress party’s commitment to championing the cause of students and ensuring that their voices are heard in the ongoing discourse on educational reform.