The newly launched JERSEY OF THE SEASON was formally unveiled in Jaipur amidst players from Rajasthan Royals, Ms Preeti Bajaj, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Luminous Power Technologies and Neelima Burra, Senior VP and Chief Strategy, Transformation and Marketing Officer and Mr. Amit Shukla, Senior VP – Energy Solutions Business today were present at a press conference in Jaipur.

Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals has announced India’s leading energy solutions provider, Luminous Power Technologies as the team’s Title Sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to begin from 31st March 2023.









With the motto of providing customer delight through innovation & passion with a focus on execution & teamwork, Luminous Power Technologies has been a trustworthy No.1 Energy Solutions Super Brand that offers a wide range of innovative products and solutions in the energy, power back up and residential solar space. Luminous Power Technologies is pioneer in Inverter and battery technology including recent launches of Lithium Ion based inverter premium designed Ultra Charge Batteries, Icon Inverter Series and Powerhouse High-Capacity Inverter series for homes and offices. Meanwhile, the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals, are known for their innovative and pioneering approach which is married with the extensive use of technology to achieve results on the field.

Having previously extended their support to the sport through in-stadium and linear TV partnerships, Luminous is re-entering the IPL space with this partnership with the Royals for the 2023 season.

Commenting on the association, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, “Luminous is a brand driven by innovation and technology which is central to what drives success for our franchise. Countless synergies have emerged as we’ve deepened our discussion around this partnership with innovation and sustainability being a core focus of both brands. We are incredibly excited about the impact we can achieve together and look forward to helping Luminous strengthen their national and global footprint through various campaigns during the season and beyond.”

Ms Preeti Bajaj, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Luminous Power Technologies, quoted: “With over 35 years of expertise in creating innovative and technology driven products for our consumers, Luminous is one of the most reputed and reliable brands in India. This exciting partnership with Rajasthan Royals provides us with the opportunity to keep scaling and creating a tangible impact on our current and potential consumers. We have been associated with cricket in the past through other associations, and with this partnership with Rajasthan Royals, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to innovation and technology, and also promote exponential growth for the business leveraging the Royals’ domestic and global presence.”

Ms Neelima Burra, Senior VP and Chief Strategy, Transformation and Marketing Officer – Luminous Power Technologies, added, “Luminous has carved a distinct niche for itself and is a No.1 brand in energy solutions market today. As India is at the cusp of change, there is a paradigm change in the evolution of power quality, power consumption and per capita income in India. The power back-up needs have been marking a shift towards residential solar as well as higher KVA ranges and hence Luminous is on a mission to accelerate growth in coming years, shaping the Luminous of Future – Luminous 3.0. To this end, a range of strategic initiatives have been chalked out across businesses and brands to drive this transformation journey to position Luminous as a global Prosumer-Tech player. Our rationale is transforming the world of sustainable energy and powering happier homes.

With huge products’ acceptability, we will expand our B2C footprint and will invest substantially to grow with smarter, safer and more sustainable products with superior consumer experience. We have earmarked our investments for the coming years on brand building, channel development and digitization. These will be towards capacity build-up and modernization in the next 3 years”.

Delighted on the Rajasthan Royals’ association, Ms Burra said, “IPL and RR collaboration is very valuable as it will help us strengthen our brand in every household in India. This association between a brand that has transformed into a household name that aims to power happier homes through technology innovations and a cricket team whose mission is to ‘transform society through cricket, and cricket through innovation’, goes a long way in establishing a mutually beneficial partner ecosystem that can drive the ambitions of both the entities. Through its philanthropic arm – the Royal Rajasthan Foundation – the franchise has been working to enable opportunities for empowered women in Rajasthan for equitable access to water, livelihoods and mental health interventions, while also providing access to solar energy. The ongoing women’s day campaign #WomenInEnergy aims to reduce gender gap in energy sector and provide equal opportunity for women powering happier homes. Luminous commitment to enriching education for girls, creating livelihood, and a green environment to live in, there are numerous synergies for both the brands given the Royals’ ambition of impacting society with cricket as the vehicle.

The Rajasthan Royals squad, which includes international and domestic stars from across the world who have been at the forefront of using technology and innovation in their game, will be kick-starting their 2023 campaign in Hyderabad on 2nd April 2023.