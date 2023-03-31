Mistry.Store launches India’s first building material sampling van

India’s first organized and emerging home building material platform Mistry.Store has launched “ sampling store on wheels” for building materials.

The van, India’s first of its kind, would carry samples of building materials right to the doorstep of home building professionals such as architects, interior decorators, builders etc without having to hop from one shop to another. The van would carry a wide range of samples from across 75+brands in the $25 billion home interior segment in India that employs over five million professionals.









However the market continues to be extremely fragmented with problems like price opacity, counterfeit products, poor customer service and ad-hoc professional fees.

“In line with our promise of simplifying building material purchases, we have launched this concept of sampling van to make it easier for professionals to check and suggest products for their ongoing projects in and around the Delhi NCR region. In this phase the van will focus on core categories like boards & laminates, electricals & lights, sanitary & plumbing, hardware & plywood and will keep extending its categories,” said Mistry.Store’s co-founder Vaibhav Poddar.

At present, there will be samples ranging across 8+ categories, making it easy for the professionals to choose products in one-go for their ongoing projects. To be able to get a sampling van, professionals just need to book a slot for the same as per their convenience through the centralised hotline number +91 80708 80707. Currently there are no charges for booking the sampling van, the company said.

Founded by Vaibhav Poddar and Bhanu Mahajan in 2022, Mistry.Store is an exclusive platform for all home building professionals, simplifying building material purchases. The startup is backed by Waveform VC and Bharat Founders Fund along with marquee angel investors such as Maninder Gulati (OYO), Vasant Sridhar (Co-founder, OfBusiness), Sumer Juneja (Managing Partner, SoftBank), Vikram Chopra (Founder, Cars24), Rohit Kapoor (CEO, Swiggy), Alok Mittal (Founder, Indifi) and Sharad Goenka (COO, Globalfaces) amongst others also participated in the round.