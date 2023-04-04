Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

World Bank cuts India’s growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24

GDP

World Bank cuts India’s growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24

Press Trust of India
Published on

India’s GDP is expected to moderate to 6.3 per cent, as against earlier estimate of 6.6 per cent, due to moderation in consumption in FY24, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday.



Growth is likely to be constrained by slower consumption growth and challenging external conditions, the World Bank said in its India Development Update. “Rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will weigh on private consumption growth and government consumption is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures,” it said.

Also read: CometChat raises Rs 40 cr in venture debt

The report projects Current Account Deficit to moderate to 2.1 per cent in FY24, as against 3 per cent in the current financial year. With regard to inflation, the World Bank Report expects it to ease to 5.2 per cent, against 6.6 per cent in the current fiscal.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Houseware raises $2.1M in seed funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners

Funding News

Houseware raises $2.1M in seed funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners
HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round

Funding News

HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round
Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW, at the exhibition at Women in Leadership Conclave

Business

Women must take calculated risks to be entrepreneurs: Chairperson, NCW
To Top
Loading...