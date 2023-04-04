Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

CometChat raises Rs 40 cr in venture debt

CometChat raises Rs 40 cr in venture debt

Business

CometChat raises Rs 40 cr in venture debt

Press Trust of India
Published on

Enterprise communication platform CometChat has raised Rs 40 crore in a venture debt round led by Utah-based Zions Venture Fund.



Funds raised will be used for scaling up its product offerings, strengthening its presence in Europe and expanding data centres strongly in the APAC region including India, the company said. “The aim is to raise capital for an extended runway of 5 years as we put our growth plans in the fast lane,” CometChat Co-Founder and CEO Anuj Garg said. CometChat has raised over Rs 145 crore to date and is backed by investors such as Signal Peak Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, Range Ventures and Unbound Ventures.

“We will continue to invest in hiring the best talent and to create more localisation options. We also continue to invest in our go to market functions in terms of building customer success, customer key account customer management as well as our sales and business development processes and people in India,” Garg said. He said the plans for India are though, at a very nascent stage, the company has already seen a significant adoption from top enterprises and technology media companies in India who are running pilots or going online with CometChat.


Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

BYJU's in process to raise USD 700 mn at flat valuation

BYJU’s in process to raise USD 700 mn at flat valuation
By April 4, 2023
PhonePe forays into local commerce with Pincode app on ONDC network

PhonePe forays into local commerce with Pincode app on ONDC network
By April 4, 2023
CometChat raises Rs 40 cr in venture debt

CometChat raises Rs 40 cr in venture debt
By April 4, 2023
Houseware raises $2.1M in seed funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners

Funding News

Houseware raises $2.1M in seed funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners
HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round

Funding News

HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round
Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW, at the exhibition at Women in Leadership Conclave

Business

Women must take calculated risks to be entrepreneurs: Chairperson, NCW
To Top
Loading...