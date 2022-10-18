Advantage Club, a global employee engagement platform, has recently appointed Saurabh Jain as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Saurabh will partner with the leadership team at Advantage Club on overall business strategy and critical process improvements, crafting its next successful chapter.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Saurabh Jain brings over 20 years of experience building and scaling B2B and B2C companies and has a proven track record of driving growth. He brings deep finance, leadership, and strategic management expertise across sectors like telecom, BPO, travel, food tech, and fintech.









On his appointment, Saurabh Jain said: “I am enthralled to be a part of the amazing team of Advantage Club. Over the years, the organization has achieved commendable milestones in employee engagement and retention and played an instrumental role in redefining the entire employee welfare ecosystem. I look forward to using my experience and knowledge to support the strategic vision to accelerate the organization’s rapid growth in this dynamic market scenario”.

Saurabh most recently served as head of finance at Mobikwik as an integral member of the team that oversaw the wallet business catering to hyper-growth companies. Previously, he managed several critical portfolios with renowned organizations like Bharti Airtel, Tata Docomo, InterGlobe Enterprises and Zomato.

Sourabh Deorah, Co-Founder & CEO of Advantage Club, added: “We have witnessed remarkable growth in the last year. As we are becoming a multi-country organization with entities in 4 different countries, it is part of our strategy to build the leadership team. With Saurabh’s expertise in finance and leadership experience, we are confident that he will help us to scale up our product and services to the next level. We are delighted to have Saurabh as our senior leadership team member.”

Saurabh Jain is a commerce graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University and a Chartered Accountant with an extensive experience in finance.

Advantage Club is a global platform for employee engagement, with benefits like perks, rewards, recognitions, and flexible benefits on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards by the brand partners, allowing them to reach out to targeted customer segments too. Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah who identified employee benefits as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Currently headquartered in Delaware, Advantage Club keeps an impressive client portfolio featuring Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, and many more.