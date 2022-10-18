Star InfomaticPvt. Ltd., a technology leader in the field of optical fibre communications, launched its two highly-anticipated& long-awaited products –FFS-5000s FTTX Fusion Splicer and FibershotMICRO OTDR at the SCAT India Tradeshow being organized at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai till October 15, 2022.

The revolutionary FTTX Fusion Splicer comes with an inbuilt VFL &Optical Power Meter. It is lightweight and small and performs super-fast splice and heating functions. Integrated with PAS Core alignment technology it proves to be a perfect choice for customers who want to create high-quality fiber splices quickly.

The other product being launched is high-precision MICRO OTDR. It has been equipped with inbuilt VFL, OPM, FLM, Network Test Function and optical laser source. It is fast and responsive along with being ip54 category water resistant. The long battery makes this product suitable for accurate fibre testing needs for all climatic conditions globally.

Speaking about the newly-launched products, Shri. Anurag Saxena, Managing Director of Star InfomaticPvt. Ltd. said, “These products will revolutionize the Indian OFC market as they have been designed to perform in all conditions (specifically Indian)and engineered to last long. Keeping in view the advent of 5G in the country, these products will definitely prove helpful in the successful rollout of the 5G technology,” he added.

The company produces high quality “Star-FFS” range of fiber optics fusion splicing machines and has redefined OFC testing businesses with “Fibershot” range of optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), optical meters and tools. The next-generation products of the company are infused with super-advanced technologies, backed by uncompromising reliability and support services to keep its buyers ahead of their competitors.

