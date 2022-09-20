Advantage Club, a Global Employee engagement platform, has recently launched the Wellness FlexBen Program for corporates, enabling them to provide customised benefits to employees with selective usage options. Since its launch, Advantage Club has helped more than 1 million employees with its Flexible Benefits program.

FlexBen stands for flexible benefits. Historically, companies used to give membership to specific gym chains or arrange health checkups or doctor consultations but the one size fits all approach does not work today and engagement for such benefits often ends up being low. Flexible programs provide employees with the power of choice while ensuring that the compliance of spend is maintained.









Advantage Club is a Global Employee Engagement platform, with benefits like Perks, Rewards and Recognition, and Early Wage Access on a unified platform. It provides end-to-end solutions which facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards from over 10,000 brand partners, allowing them to reach out to targeted customer segments.

“Many organizations are now looking at options to provide greater flexibility around employee benefits. A well-thought flexible benefits program has proven to be an effective factor for increasing employee engagement, higher productivity, and performance,” said Advantage Club’s Co-Founder and COO Smiti Bhatt Deorah. “It also facilitates in attaining an improved organizational culture, and a strengthened employer brand. With the possibility of achieving such impactful results, the rise of flexible benefits over traditional benefits is expected in the coming years,” she added.

The Wellness Flexben Program is a custom-curated Flexible Benefits wallet that allows employees to redeem points that are allocated by the corporates on brands in categories like medical wellness, fitness, financial wellness, mental wellness etc. Concept of Flexben is getting extended in other use cases like learning and development, paid time off exchanges, family benefits including parental insurance. Advantage Club has seen adoption among over 90 percent of employees in corporations where they have launched FlexBen. Considering the program’s early success, Advantage Club plans to grow it further by 200% by the end of 2022.

In recent years, flexible benefits programs have garnered much attention among employers and employees. From an employee’s perspective, it makes them feel special that the organization they are working for has provided such curated benefits for their well-being. Whereas employers don’t have to struggle to create an ideal plan to appease every employee when offering flexible benefits. Instead, they can empower employees to make the decision by themselves, ensuring that they receive the benefits that will best serve their needs in terms of health, finances, and personal and professional goals.

Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee benefits as a space to create disruption in using data mining and analytics. Currently headquartered in Delaware, USA, Advantage Club keeps an impressive client portfolio featuring Accenture, Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, and many more. With a presence in more than 100 countries, it has partnered with over 1000 corporate companies across the globe, aiding them with the best solutions and services to enhance their employees’ experience.