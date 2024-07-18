Most Stressed Employees Aged 21-30 : YourDOST Report

A recent report by YourDOST, India’s leading mental and emotional wellness company, reveals that the most stressed employees are in the 21-30 age bracket. The “Emotional Wellness State of Employees” report surveyed over 5,000 employees, finding that 64% of younger workers experience high stress levels. Those aged 31-40 follow closely, with 59.18% reporting significant stress, while employees aged 41-50 are the least stressed group.

The study suggests younger employees may be more open to discussing mental health issues, yet they face higher stress due to family, friends, and other factors. Dr. Jini Gopinath, Chief Psychology Officer at YourDOST, highlights the impact of evolving workplace dynamics and recommends that organizations prioritize regular communication, pulse surveys, and community-building programs to support this demographic.









Women More Stressed Than Men

The report also indicates that women are more stressed employees than their male counterparts at work. About 72.2% of female respondents report high-stress levels, compared to 53.64% of men. Major stress contributors for women include poor work-life balance, lack of recognition, and constant low morale.

Dr. Gopinath emphasises the need for comprehensive strategies beyond DEI workshops to support women. These include targeted leadership development programs, mentorship networks, comprehensive maternity support, and addressing unconscious biases.

Overall, the report shows a 31% year-on-year increase in stressed employees reporting high stress levels. The study spans various industries, including IT, manufacturing, transportation, tech and media, legal services, and business consulting.

Founded in 2014 by Richa Singh and Puneet Manuja, YourDOST is one of India’s pioneering holistic emotional wellness organizations. It offers consulting services to corporations, educational institutions, and government organizations, helping them build and execute comprehensive emotional wellness programs.

YourDOST aims to reshape the perception and approach to mental health across various sectors in India. Notable clients include leading corporates like CK Birla Group and UpGrad and top educational institutions such as IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIM Bangalore.

For more details, the full report is available on YourDOST’s website.