Games24x7, India’s most valuable multi-game platform, strengthened its partnership with the Hemkunt Foundation with the joining of its co-founder and co-CEO Mr. Bhavin Pandya on the advisory board of the philanthropic organization.

“It’s a great honour to join the advisory board of Hemkunt Foundation. The organization is doing magnificent work for the betterment of society and their credo ‘Sarbat Da Bhalla’ – ‘Welfare for all’ is commendable. The shared aim of child welfare has brought us together,” said Mr. Bhavin Pandya said. “I believe that every child should get an opportunity to live and experience life to the fullest. This association offers a tremendous possibility to make a huge impact on the lives of disadvantaged children. I look forward to an inspiring and enriching journey ahead,” he added.









Games24x7 has been associated with the foundation since July 2021 and worked relentlessly towards the cause of child welfare including but not limited to, improving access to education, improving nutrition, bridging the digital divide in education, and providing training and access to healthcare.

“Mr. Pandya’s influence in industry and academia shall help garner all possible support for the noble work being done by the foundation. This collaboration shall further amplify the visibility and efforts of the foundation. I am delighted at the prospect of carrying forward our association and working towards the cause of child welfare and skill development of underprivileged children,” said Sardar Irinder Singh, Founder, and CEO, Hemkunt Foundation.

The Hemkunt Foundation Gurukul in Chalpi Khurd, district Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh is being developed to improve the lives of children of one of the most underprivileged parts of India.

With the vision to build a self-sustaining ecosystem, this project is sure to be one of its kind addressing the development requirements of children of all age groups. Games24x7 has been a generous supporter of this project. As an acknowledgment of Games24x7’s contribution thus far, and Mr. Pandya’s association and commitment to the Gurukul, Hemkunt Foundation has decided to name the institution’s science laboratory as the ‘Games24x7 laboratory’.

Games24x7 is an India headquartered online gaming company with a portfolio that spans skill games (Rummy, Fantasy sports, Carrom) and a casual games platform (U Games). It was founded by New York University-trained economists Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy in 2006. Backed by marquee investors including Tiger Global, The Raine Group, and Malabar Investment Advisors, the company specializes in using behavioural science, technology and artificial intelligence to provide an awesome game-playing experience across all its platforms. Games24x7 operates RummyCircle, the largest online rummy platform in India, and My11Circle, one of the country’s top fantasy sports platforms with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Philadelphia, and Miami. The company has also set up a casual games studio, U Games, to launch new games for the global market.

Founded in 2010, Hemkunt Foundation is a non-profit organization fighting inequity, poverty, and disease through humanitarian aid, relief in case of disasters, healthcare support, education, and access to livelihoods for economically weaker sections of society.