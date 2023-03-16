Myntra announces the much-awaited showcase of its ‘Spring-Summer 2023’ collection on the platform to enable shoppers to revamp their wardrobes in time for the new season. As a part of the showcase of the new collection, Myntra will also be highlighting the assortment on the homepage on the 16th and 17th of March to provide shoppers an immersive experience of the most in vogue fashion and beauty range this summer, making it easier for shoppers to discover and navigate their favorites from the season. The ‘Spring Summer 23’ collection is positioned as the one-stop shop for the top spring-summer trends, colours, fabrics, and silhouettes, with more than 2500 renowned brands presenting a whopping 1.5+ lakh styles, across categories like western wear, ethnic wear, men’s casual wear, occasion wear, work wear, sportswear, footwear, and beauty and personal care.

The onset of summer in the Indian subcontinent will be catered to with a plethora of trendy and relevant collections from brands like the H&M Colorburst Collections, the Handloom Collection by Fabindia, and the New Season workwear collection by Louis Philippe, among others. Over 60+ marquee domestic brands have also partnered with Myntra by launching their latest SS23 collections on Myntra, with the most notable ones being Forever New, Levis’s, Mango, U.S.Polo, Blackberrys, Pantaloons, Gant, Tommy Hilfiger, W, Biba and Allen Solly.

The new season showcase will also witness more than 70 D2C brands and 100+ international brands, along with a host of other popular brands such as Mango, Forever New, Dorothy Perkins, M&S, and Macys presenting shoppers with fresh, trendy, and fashionable outfits, across price points.









The season’s collection includes summer-friendly light fabrics, floral prints , with a pop of bright colours. The most popular fabrics in the fashion space for the season are, linens and sheers, with oversized graphics, silhouettes and geometrics, elevated denim renditions, domestic crafts, work-leisure clothing, co-ords, Y2K inspired fashion that celebrates the spirit of the trend-conscious GenZ and Millennials.

Some of the popular Gen-Z Styles that are a part of the Myntra ‘Spring Summer 23’ collection are Cargos, Joggers inspired by K Pop , Hyper real Graphics, Acid Wash Denims for men, and Y2K inspired Slouchy fits , Updated Necklines like Square, sweetheart, Halters, Summer Bustiers, Boxy Fits and Summer Wraps for women. In the Beauty and Personal Care category Soft Matte Look, Beach Essentials, SPF, Retro Classics, Sweat proof Makeups and No Frizz Hair Care are a part of the collection.

Some of the other noteworthy trends for the season include K-Pop bottoms, hyper graphics, off-beat prints, fusion sarees, ruched dresses, florals, abstract neck-lines, metallics and pastels, with the colour of the year, Viva Magenta, inspired from the metaverse, being a favourite. Some of the must-haves for shoppers this summer include oversized tees, modern chinos, baseball caps, comfort-fit shorts, printed vests, all-day bottoms, coloured sunglasses, and shirt dresses, among others.

Myntra plans to amplify the latest campaign collections by collaborating with 350+ popular and much-loved content creators, including leading influencers, Style Squad, and its StyleCast army. Creators will form new season lookbooks, which will showcase sought-after looks and outfits, using trending fashion transitions, while implementing reels, statics and stories to amplify the visibility for Myntra’s spring-summer collection. Riya Jain, Nikhil Kandhari, Vipul Juneja, and Style Squad creators such as Asmita Kaushik, Ishita Khanna, Sidhharth Bhaswar, Cipia Artul, Raghav Giridhar, and Tanumita Ghosh shall be on board for this activity. Apart from this, ~350 micro and nano influencers will be creating compelling content as a part of Myntra’s StyleCast, the go-to-destination for GenZ shoppers nation-wide.

Talking about the Spring Summer 23 collection, Padmakumar Pal, Vice President – Category Management, Myntra, said, “ ‘Spring Summer 23’ is an extensive fashion bonanza put together for our patrons to flaunt the latest and trendy fashion this summer. The 2500+ brands participating have worked tirelessly to create a range of pieces that are not only on-trend but also versatile enough to help undertake a transition from the beach to the city with ease. This season’s collection captures the essence of summer perfectly, we’re embracing bold colours, playful prints, and unique textures to enable people to make a statement irrespective of the occasion. We are confident about the latest collection enamoring our fashion-forward consumers and are thrilled to bring you the new season’s ultimate fashion and beauty must-haves that will inspire people of all ages to try something new. Whether people are looking for a new staple piece or a statement accessory, the Myntra ‘Spring Summer 23’ collection has everything they need to elevate their style this season and look extraordinary everyday.”

