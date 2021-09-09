India’s leading engineering education startup, Skill-Lync has launched Masters in Digital Commerce with Conversational AI Chatbots. This course is specially crafted for aspiring chatbot developers and business analysts.









Students from any discipline can apply. The course curriculum consists of Complete Front End Development, Java Programming, Data Structures & Algorithms using Java, Databases, Business Analyst Fundamentals, NodeJS API Development, MongoDB and Introduction to Yellow Messenger. The course fee for this program is Rs 1,50,000.

SuryaNarayana PaneerSelvam, Co-Founder, Skill-Lync, said there is an exponential growth of AI and Machine Learning technologies in almost every sphere of industry, especially the digital commerce firms. “Business analysts and chatbot developers would need to go hand-in-hand to analyze and redefine how businesses grow and interact with end-users. This course is specially designed for students aspiring to be dynamic business analysts and chatbot developers to plug the gaps between businesses, technology and human interactions.”

With the rise in digital commerce driving the need for large scale B2C interactions and round the clock customer support, companies are increasingly adopting AI-based automated solutions to ensure good customer experience and faster turnaround times. This has created the booming demand for Chatbot developers and business analysts who understand the underlying product and have the ability to drive development in-line with business goals. The program is designed to provide this expertise, providing learners with robust technology and business understanding which are must-have traits in any business today.

Yellow.ai, previously known as Yellow Messenger, has contributed to the program structure and content to meet the existing business needs in the industry. In view of the learning outcomes and their own talent needs, Yellow.ai would be considering the graduates of this Master’s program for opportunities within the company for the roles of Studio Developers and Business Analysts.

Furthermore, Yellow.ai is a leading CX Automation Platform having 700+ global enterprise customers with 60% of them being from India. They have raised USD 78.15 million in Series-C funding recently, with investors like Sapphire Ventures, Westbridge Capital and Salesforce Ventures coming on board.

Skill-Lync is an e-learning platform that aims to revolutionize engineering education by bridging the skill gap between students and the industry. It offers industry-relevant, projects-based advanced engineering courses for mechanical, automotive, aerospace, electrical and electronics, instrumentation, civil and structural, and computer science engineers.