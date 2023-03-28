Connect with us

Fashinza raises USD 30 mn from Mars Growth Capital

B2B e-commerce startup Fashinza, which focuses on global fashion supply chains, has secured USD 30 million debt funding from Liquidity Group subsidiary Mars Growth Capital, the company said on Tuesday.



The Gurugram-based firm plans to use the funds to fuel its ongoing transition into a global business with significant operations in the USA, Gulf, and Europe. “As we focus on expanding our presence in international markets, including the USA, we are excited to partner with Liquidity Group to support our growth and to bring our innovative manufacturing solutions to a global audience,” Abhishek Sharma, Co-Founder and COO, Fashinza said.

He said that Liquidity Group’s extensive knowledge of navigating international markets will help the company penetrate new markets and provide manufacturing solutions to key clients worldwide. Fashinza is transforming the global fashion supply chain. Their performance since inception, the strength of their founding team, and their existing global network of manufacturers and customers gave us enough confidence in their ability to scale this business and sustain in the medium- to long-term,” Navas Ebin, Managing Director of APAC for Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group.


