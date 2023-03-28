T.A.C raises 100 crore in Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures

T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co., India’s first and fastest-growing D2C omnichannel Ayurvedic lifestyle brand, has raised INR 100 Crores in its Series A funding round from India’s largest consumer VC fund, Sixth Sense Ventures. The round also saw participation from actress Kajal Agarwal, few notable start-up founders and venture debt funds.

T.A.C positions itself as Bharat Ka Ayurveda for the Young & Restless, popular amongst customers for its bestselling Kumkumadi, Eladi & Methi ranges. The brand has shown unprecedented growth over the past 10 months, growing over 300%, driven by portfolio of 100 unique SKUs with strong omni-channel distributor network across 20+ EBOs, 5,000+ retail touchpoints and online channels. T.A.C has recently forayed into global markets, starting with MEA region with its Dubai launch.









The funds raised will be used to expand offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around Ayurveda and T.A.C in the ecosystem. T.A.C plans to integrate and automate Dosha Consultation-based personalized skin, hair & wellness routines.

Param Bhargava, Founder, The Ayurveda Co., said, “T.A.C enjoys a robust online community with Ayurveda at the heart of it. Indians (& humans at large) rely on experiential and assisted purchases for their skin, health & wellness needs. At the cusp of aspiration, affordability & accessibility, within six months, T.A.C has shown stellar retail seeding, expansion & growth pan India.”

Shreedha Singh, Co-founder & CEO added, “This Series A funding is a significant milestone for T.A.C and will enable the company to further its mission of bringing Ayurvedic wellness to a wider audience, especially Millennials & Gen Z to make Ayurveda mainstream. We are very excited to have Sixth Sense Ventures onboard, with their expertise in the consumer space, T.A.C is poised to be the Most Loved Ayurveda brand in the years ahead.”

Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO Sixth Sense Ventures said, “Though there is a huge clutter of digital-first BPC brands, only a handful have been able to get shelf space in the offline world, where ~90% of the market still resides. GT presence is critical to drive real scale for any consumer brand. Having moved offline early, establishing distribution across offline retail formats and geographies, T.A.C is garnering shelf space in areas dominated by incumbents to become an omnichannel BPC brand. Furthermore, with rapid evolution of consumer preferences towards natural, and now Ayurveda-driven, T.A.C is addressing this with affordable pricing and accessibility across all TGs. Thrilled to partner with the super passionate and determined duo, Param and Shreedha to realise their vision!”

Underscoring its resolute commitment to fostering gender equity and enabling a brighter, more inclusive future through girl-child education, T.A.C has established a strategic partnership with the Make a Difference (M.A.D), a not-for-profit organisation, to fund the education and empowerment of underprivileged girls in India.

T.A.C was founded after Shreedha’s personal encounter with Ayurveda. Suffering from Hives/ Urticaria for over three years with little improvement from modern treatments, she turned to Ayurveda which healed her in just six months. A brand that’s proudly Made in India (Swadeshi) and carries its Ayurvedic heritage, T.A.C’s vision is to HEAL, which stands for Help Embrace an Ayurvedic Life. Recognizing the life-changing potential of Ayurveda, the brand empowers and radically shatters the archaic, slow & cumbersome perceptions associated with Ayurveda and offers uncompromised, pure, top-notch quality, and ethically crafted products.