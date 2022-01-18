Biotech company Epigeneres raises USD 6 mln in a Series B round

Biotech firm Epigeneres Biotech has raised USD 6 million in a Series B funding round. Lead investors in this round include Kotak Investment Advisors, Moez Daya (of Satya Capital) and LetsVenture Angel Fund. The financing round also saw the particiation of investors including Ashish Kacholia, East River Advisors, One Decacorn, Nandita Advisors and Chockalingam Valliappa, to name a few.The proceeds of the fund will go towards expanding its lab facilities, scaling operations and development of an AI platform to launch the service in India, according to the company









Speaking on the funding, Nitin Deshmukh of Kotak said, “The ability to detect cancer through a simple blood test at Stage Zero, can be a major breakthrough that can change the way cancer diagnosis is approached. We see this as an excellent opportunity to partner in the pioneering growth story of a home-grown Indian company, that is innovating diagnostic technologies in Oncology”

Moez Daya, founder and partner at Satya Capital; founder and ex CEO of Celtel International said, “I am proud and excited to be backing this transformational early-detection technology, which will be a dramatic enabler in cancer detection, treatment and in safer cancer drug development. I have a strong conviction that Epigeneres’ technology and research-backed approach is scalable, value driven, performance backed and a remarkable investor opportunity.”

Nimesh Kampani who led the round on LetsVenture said, “We believe that the Epigeneres Biotech offering will transform the way cancer care is delivered with real-time, comprehensive and swift insights, something never experienced before in India or the world. We see tremendous potential and are excited to back the Company in its accelerated growth.”

The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), through its JITO Angel Network (JAN), also played an instrumental role in mobilizing significant investment from amongst its membership. Lead investor from JAN, Sujay Shah, MD of Mahati Industries, said, “We believe that, over time, this test will find a place as part of a preventive annual health check-up, assisting in early cancer detection. Cancer is an easily manageable disease if detected early. Unfortunately, it’s usually caught late, by which time it becomes very difficult to manage, and is seen as a terminal illness. We are delighted to see research like this originating from India.”