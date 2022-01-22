The venture investment into Indian startups remained buoyant in the third week of January with total funding amount exceeding USD 600 million. Reliance Industries USD 132 million funding of Noida-based robotics company Addverb was the major highlight of the week followed by INDmoney’s $75 million fundraise. In the last six day, Indian startups raised around USD 610 million in 23 deals.









Here’s the weekly funding roundup of Indian startups for third week of January, 2022 (Jan 16- Jan 22)

Big Deals

Agritech firm Arya.ag on Tuesday said it has raised USD 60 million (around Rs 450 crore) in equity and debt from investors to expand its business.

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Retail acquired a 54 per cent stake in domestic robotics company Addverb for USD 132 million (about Rs 983 crore).

M2P Fintech, which calls itself a financial infrastructure company, on Thursday announced a USD 56 million (about Rs 409.7 crore) fundraise led by New York-based private equity fund Insight Partners.

Wealth management platform INDmoney raised $75 million from Steadview Capital, Tiger Global, and Dragoneer Investment Group.

Other Deals

SaaS Labs, which builds business automation tools for sales and support teams worldwide, has raised USD 42 million (about Rs 312 crore) in a funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.

Social investment platform StockGro raised $32 million from BITKRAFT Ventures, General Catalyst, Roots Ventures, Creed Capital Asia, and others.

Fintech startup Scripbox raised $21 million from Accel Partners, Transpose Platform, the Sparkle Fund, and others.

Short-video platform Chingari on Monday said it has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 111.4 crore) in funding led by Republic Capital.

IndiaFilings.com which helps businesses and individuals with compliance and regulatory services has raised USD $4.1mn from BeeNext, Udtara and angels.

Student housing startup Your-Space has raised USD 10 million (around Rs 75 crore) from a clutch of investors for the expansion and growth of its business.

Cloud-tech HR venture ZingHR on Monday said it has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 74.2 crore) from Tata Capital Funds

Delhi-based startup AppX has announced that it raised USD$1.3 million in a recent funding round led by Ycombinator, Global Founders Capital, others.

Biotech firm Epigeneres Biotech has raised USD 6 million in a Series B funding round.

MyCaptain, a city-based online mentoring startup on Tuesday announced that it has raised USD 3 million in Pre Series-A funding, led by Ankur Capital.

IndiGG, a part of Yield Guild Games (YGG), on Wednesday said it has raised USD 6 million (about Rs 44.7 crore) in funding from Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed Venture Partners and others.

MatchLog, a container logistics optimisation platform, has raised USD 3 million (around Rs 22.3 crore) in a funding round.

Lummo (previously known as BukuKas) on Wednesday said it has raised USD 80 million (about Rs 595.8 crore) in funding led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India.

B2B services rental startup Settlrs on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1 million (over Rs 7 crore) fund from Canbank Venture Capital Fund Ltd and other investors.

Rocketlane, a customer onboarding platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 18 million (about Rs 133.8 crore) in funding led by Asana investor, 8VC and others.

Agri-digital platform BigHaat Agro has raised Rs 100 crore in a funding round led by JM Financial Private Equity.

Stader Labs has raised USD 12.5 million (over Rs 92 crore) in a strategic private sale that values the company at up to USD 450 million

Clinical beauty tech startup Toothsi on Friday said it has raised USD 9 million (over Rs 65 crore) in a debt funding round led by Stride Ventures.

Crossover Deals

California-based technology company Pixis (formerly known as Pyxis One) on Thursday said it has raised USD 100 million (about Rs 743.8 crore) in funding, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.