Edtech platform Gurusiksha raises Rs 50 lakhs from Angel investors

Gurusiksha, a platform where education and technology come together to create a hybrid learning system, recently announced that they have acquired their first investment round of Rs 50 lakhs in a pre-series round from angel investors. They also said that they are planning another Series A funding round later in the year since their next mission is to cover Tier II cities with their qualified, vertex mentors and hybrid learning methods. Gurusiksha will use the funds for business expansion, additional course offerings and strengthening other initiatives.



Gurusiksha is a fast-growing, online tutoring and mentoring platform where students get step-by-step guidance from the most qualified teachers in specific subjects. Gurusiksha provides offline classes with online app-based assistance to improve students’ grades. They focus on creating a vast network of educators in every corner of India. At present, they are enrolling students in various courses depending on class, boards and curriculum. They also arrange for classes themselves. Not only classes, but along with a course, they also provide test papers, assignments, study materials and various other learning management system (LMS) activities, so that students always learn from the core of the subjects!

The edtech platform tries to bridge the huge gap between good mentors and students and offers online and offline assistance to students so that they are able to solve queries and verify doubts. Gurusiksha believes in providing the best online and offline tuitions to students. Students of Classes VI to XII can collect information from the Gurusiksha app on their relevant subjects and other competitive exams at the school level. Gurusiksha currently operates across India, but focuses mainly on Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai.


