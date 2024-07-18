IIM Raipur eMBA Program: Admissions Open for 5th Batch

The Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur), in collaboration with Nulearn, a ed-tech organization based in New Delhi, is thrilled to announce the commencement of admissions for the 5th batch of its Executive MBA (eMBA) program. This announcement underscores IIM Raipur’s commitment to delivering high-quality, value-based management education tailored to the needs of working professionals.

IIM Raipur has long been recognized for its innovative approach to management education. The collaboration with Nulearn, known for its cutting-edge upskilling and training solutions, enhances this legacy by offering a program specifically designed for professionals who wish to upgrade their skills without disrupting their professional and personal lives.









Tailored for Professionals

The eMBA program by IIM Raipur is meticulously crafted for professionals with at least three years of work experience. It combines online course delivery with on-campus immersion, ensuring a seamless blend of theoretical knowledge, practical application, and exposure to industry trends—all from the comfort of home. This structure allows participants to effectively balance their work, life, and education.

Key Highlights of the Program

1. Blended Learning Approach:

The program integrates online learning with on-campus immersion, providing a comprehensive 360-degree educational experience. This approach allows participants to gain insights into management principles, business frameworks, and contemporary philosophies while maintaining professional commitments.

2. Cutting-Edge Curriculum:

Aligned with new-age management trends, the curriculum effectively covers diverse industry techniques and ongoing developments. Participants will have access to a wide range of electives, complementing the already in-depth core modules.

3. Flexibility:

The online course delivery eliminates the need for participants to visit the institute frequently, allowing for a balanced approach to work-life and education. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for working professionals.

4. International Immersion:

This batch introduces an international immersion component, enhancing the learning experience by providing global exposure and perspectives.

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director at IIM Raipur, expressed his enthusiasm for the program: “Our curriculum focuses on the use of adult-learning pedagogy and has a bias towards using case-study teaching methods and simulated learning using illustrations. In the process, the eMBA participants gain real insights into management principles, business frameworks, contemporary philosophies, and academic theories, helping them to excel in today’s fast-changing world of business. This 24-month blended learning program is intensive, involves two phases of campus visit as well as online learning engagements to give working executives an opportunity to have a professionally rewarding journey in the administrative world. Our eMBA offerings make concerted efforts in infusing a high level of leadership and management competence in a dynamic, yet resource-constrained environment.”

Nulearn, serving as the marketing and technology partner for the course, plays a crucial role in delivering this program. Sumit Kumar, CEO of Nulearn, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of the 5th batch of eMBA in association with the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur as their Marketing & Technology Partner. This program is designed to provide you with a comprehensive education in management while keeping up with the changing trends and demands of the industry. The blended mode of learning will combine the best of both worlds—online and offline—making it flexible and accessible to working professionals coming from diverse backgrounds. With this program, you can now pursue your MBA without having to compromise on your work or personal commitments.”

Transformative Learning

IIM Raipur and Nulearn invite professionals from various fields to join this transformative eMBA journey. The program promises to combine academic excellence with the convenience of blended learning, making it an ideal choice for those looking to advance their careers without sacrificing their current responsibilities.

The admissions for the 5th batch of the Executive MBA program are now open. This is an opportunity for professionals to be part of a prestigious program that not only enhances their knowledge and skills but also provides them with the flexibility and support needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.

For more information and to apply, visit the IIM Raipur website and embark on a journey of professional and personal growth with one of India’s leading management institutions.