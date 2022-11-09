Kneady raises undisclosed funding from Raghu Subramanian’s family office, 1Digi Ventures

1Digi Ventures, the family office of founder and global CEO of actyv.ai, Raghu Subramanian, has announced that it is investing an undisclosed amount in a B2B e-commerce platform Kneady, a one-stop marketplace for hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses.







Kneady is the first of its kind startup that caters to everyday requirements of hotels and catering businesses. Commenting on his latest investment, Raghu Subramanian said, “Kneady aims to provide the best sourcing experience along with a wide range of supplies to match the product specifications tailormade for hotel, restaurant and catering businesses (HoReCa).” He further added, “The vision of the founders to transform the way procurement is done in the Food and Hospitality industry is commendable and I believe Kneady’s unique business model of leveraging technology to solve sourcing problems of SMBs in the industry is going to be a real game changer.”

Notably, Raghu Subramanian’s other investments include TenderCuts, the online meat delivery platform and Simple Energy, the premium electric vehicle manufacturer. Prashant Kunal, co-founder, Kneady said, “Raghu is a known name in the technology circle for how he built a new category called Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and his family office 1Digi has invested in many successful businesses across the globe which leverage technology to solve everyday problems of SMBs. We are glad to have him on board as an investor and we value his guidance in building this company into a brand to reckon with in the near future.”

Seemantha Baruah, the other co-founder said, “We follow best standards of sourcing practices and a rigorous quality control process. Quality, after all, is everything in the food industry and with the new investments coming in we intend to improve the standard of our services further. We are also keen to get more financial partners onboard to offer the SMBs in the food and beverages space with customized credit lines with no hidden costs.” While Kneady supplies all products required for the food industry like poultry, meat, seafood, fruits, vegetables, groceries, dairy and beverages, the company is planning to add more product categories to its e-commerce portal, making it a single platform for all procurement requirements of the industry.