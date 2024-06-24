Nirwana.AI Secures Seed Funding to Revolutionise Interior Design

Nirwana.AI, an innovative AI-powered design tool, has secured significant seed funding, valuing the company at over Rs. 100 crores. The investment, sourced from a respected Canadian firm and HNI Family Offices, signifies a major milestone for the company.

Founded by entrepreneurs Kapil Gupta, Shashank Jain, Arpit Jain, Alok Gupta, and Adit Singh, Nirwana.AI aims to transform interior design by significantly reducing project time and costs. The tool enhances the customer experience for home improvement companies by enabling customers to visualize products in their homes, potentially increasing sales by 20 times.









Kapil Gupta, Chairman of Nirwana.AI, emphasized the platform’s ability to simplify the home improvement process, while CEO Adit Singh highlighted plans to expand into new markets such as exterior and event design.

Nirwana.AI offers a comprehensive suite of features, including an AI object editing brush and a floorplan-to-3D model generator, allowing users to create stunning designs in seconds. Co-founder Shashank Jain described the tool as a powerful asset for interior designers.

With its first-mover advantage in India, Nirwana.AI is poised for rapid growth and aims to become a global leader in design and visualization.