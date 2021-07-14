Multiplier, a Professional Employment Organisation (PEO) platform that simplifies international hiring, today announced US$4 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, with participation from co-investors Golden Gate Ventures, MS&AD Ventures, Picus Capital and angel investors.









Founded in Singapore in 2020, Multiplier is a new-age PEO Platform that provides integrated solutions that allow companies to hire talent from anywhere in the world, efficiently, with all compliance taken care of. As companies move towards borderless and remote teams amidst a changed HR landscape in the wake of COVID-19, Multiplier is making cross-border employment pain-free, and at lower costs. Countries experiencing a talent crunch now have the opportunity to access talent from anywhere in the world.

The traditional hiring process for companies to employ talent from another country can take up to several months, as companies often have to set up local entities to facilitate the process. With Multiplier, companies can expand their team internationally within a matter of minutes. Beyond streamlining the hiring process, Multiplier also provides an automated HR workflow, compliance, payroll and payments solutions all rolled into one integrated platform, and provides the legal employment infrastructure in over 100 countries.

“International hiring is broken, and existing solutions are expensive, opaque and slow. We believe that talent is everywhere, and our vision is to enable companies to hire the best person for the job, regardless of their location. We have grown exponentially since the launch, which is testament to the demand from companies—both large and small—for a simplified, international employment solution. With this round of funding, we’re looking to double down on our presence in the region and bring more features to our customers via the Multiplier Platform,” said Multiplier Co-founder and CEO Sagar Khatri.

“Access to quality talent is the backbone of any company’s strong growth, and Multiplier is set to be a game-changer in the global talent landscape. We used to avoid interviewing potential candidates in other markets and going through complicated legal procedures to secure our new hires. Transitioning to the Multiplier platform has been critical to scaling our business across the APAC region, as we have a wider network of talent to hire from and have saved valuable time and costs by improving our HR processes,” added Catherine Teo, Regional Operations Manager of Fusion Worldwide.

Multiplier was founded by Amritpal Singh, Sagar Khatri and Vamsi Krishna. Amritpal graduated from the London School of Economics (LSE), while Vamsi and Sagar are Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) graduates. Vamsi was an early hire at Funding Societies, and Sagar most recently served as the VP of Corporate Development at Hmlet.

The funding of Multiplier is led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, and supported by co-investors Golden Gate Ventures, MS&AD Ventures, Picus Capital. Multiplier is part of Surge’s fifth cohort of 23 companies that have developed new digital solutions to help companies and individuals work, live and learn better in a rapidly evolving Southeast Asian landscape.