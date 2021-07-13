Shiprocket opens 3 fulfillment centers for faster delivery of products

With the increasing popularity of online shopping and doorstep deliveries in the post-pandemic world, the demand for 1-day and 2-day deliveries is on the rise. Amazon has phenomenally transformed the delivery experience by reducing the delivery time to next-day. Shiprocket has adapted to the changing trends in customer expectations and has gradually become the leading tech-enabled logistics management and fulfillment platform for D2C eCommerce brands that sell on independent websites and marketplaces alike.









Staying true to their commitment to faster deliveries, they have launched 3 new warehouse hubs across major cities including Surat, Jaipur, and Guwahati to expand the 1-day and 2-day delivery network, becoming the first platform in the D2C enablement sector to do so. Shiprocket already has 5 other fulfillment centers in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Gurgaon.

Shiprocket has increased its capacity to efficiently process 35,000 orders per day, with a storage capacity of 1.5 million units. At present, 20% of the orders have been delivered within a day and 45% of them have been delivered within 2 days.

The categories in most demand for speedy deliveries were health and food products comprising over 41%, beauty and accessories consisting of nearly 26%, fashion which accounts for over 14%, and home décor that comprises over 11%. Other categories made for 8% of the 1-day, 2-day deliveries. Out of the total orders, more than 66% of them fall under the Cash on Delivery category while nearly 34% of them are Prepaid.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Saahil Goel, CEO, and Co-Founder of Shiprocket said, “We take immense pride in announcing that Shiprocket Fulfillment has launched 3 new warehouse hubs to enable 1-day, 2-day deliveries and now we have a robust network of 8 active warehouse hubs across the country in major locations, thereby becoming the first-of-its-kind platform to do so. Our fulfillment centers are easily accessible to small and medium businesses who want to enhance the efficiency of their fulfillment operations. These centers can also scale up orders to 90,000 per day with a storage capacity of 2.5 million units and provide error-free order processing with up to 99.99% accuracy. We are planning to launch additional 5 warehouse hubs by the end of this year to increase the order processing capacity and further reduce this delivery time.”

Shiprocket’s new fulfillment centers will prove beneficial for businesses especially amidst the ongoing pandemic and lockdowns as they would be able to store inventory in proximity to buyers in thoroughly equipped fulfillment centers and fulfill orders efficiently. A major advantage, outsourcing warehousing operations will make it easier for businesses to not only sustain during these trying times but also offer seamless shopping experiences to their customers, thereby increasing retention and building scalable ventures of their own.

Shiprocket is currently working on incorporating advanced features to assist merchants with their inventory forecasting and demand planning through predictive AI, thereby eliminating the challenge of last-minute stock-outs.

About Shiprocket

Shiprocket is India’s largest eCommerce shipping and enablement platform for SMBs. The technology powers shipping and fulfillment for SMEs, D2C retailers, and social commerce sellers in India. With 17+ courier partners on board, the brand enables pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across 29,000+ pin codes within India and 220 countries across the world.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket is on a mission to create a seamless logistics data platform that connects retailers, carriers, and consumers across national and international locations. In addition to offering Shipping Services, Shiprocket also provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce, Zoho, and others for workflow, inventory, and order management.

With a multi-carrier API that allows sellers to manage orders, print shipping labels, and avail tracking information from multiple providers, Shiprocket also offers state-of-the-art fulfillment solutions. The brand also provides a robust post-purchase experience to consumers, resulting in higher engagement and lower RTO (failed deliveries). Aside from being a shipping solutions provider, Shiprocket also serves as a Cash on Delivery payment gateway. The company recently ventured into the fin-tech space with their lending product ‘Early COD’.

Today, Shiprocket is the force behind the country’s 1 lakh plus sellers who generate a GMV of more than $1B annually on the platform. The brand delivers packets to nearly 25M consumers annually and is growing 3X year on year.