Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Video telematics platform Lightmetrics raises USD 8.5 mn

Video telematics platform Lightmetrics raises USD 8.5 mn

Funding News

Video telematics platform Lightmetrics raises USD 8.5 mn

Press Trust of India
Published on

Video telematics startup Lightmetrics on Wednesday said it has raised USD 8.5 million (about Rs 69 crore) in a funding round from Sequoia Capital India.



The Bengaluru-based platform uses edge AI and analyses video feeds from the camera installed in vehicles to better understand driver behaviour, and reduce accidents and improve safety. It claims to serve over 2,500 fleet across India, the Middle East, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and South Africa. The company will use the funds raised in Series-A round to strengthen its teams from the engineering, customer success, product, marketing, sales and analytics sides for growth.

Also read: 5 Indian-origin women executives on Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in US Finance list

Lightmetrics was founded in 2015 by Soumik Ukil, Ravi Shenoy, Mithun Uliyar, Gururaj Putraya, Pushkar Patwardhan and Krishna AG, who had worked together at Nokia Research on computer vision and ML for cameras.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Houseware raises $2.1M in seed funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners

Funding News

Houseware raises $2.1M in seed funding led by Tanglin Venture Partners
HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round

Funding News

HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round
Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW, at the exhibition at Women in Leadership Conclave

Business

Women must take calculated risks to be entrepreneurs: Chairperson, NCW
To Top
Loading...