Pune-based startup Gyde raises $ 250,000 in Seed round

Gyde, a Pune based startup that has built a set of AI-based tools to educate software application users to drive actions for better on-boarding, adoption, engagement and customer success, has picked up $250K in seed funding from Better Capital & Ashish Achrekar, CEO of Rica Analytics Inc. With this funding, the startup plans to accelerate the product development, acquire customers globally and deliver personalised help to a vibrant community of software users.









Started By Prasanna Vaidya and Shubham Deshmukh in 2019, Gyde has been working with enterprises & growing companies with a vision to assist software users like never before. It has customers and partners in more than 6 countries & counts A global asset management company, life insurance giant in India, HR & learning management systems, collaboration platforms as it’s customers. Gyde Platform lets anyone within an organisation create guides in a code-free manner to empower application users with up to date assistance needed while using the applications.

Gyde’s aim is to make software users more efficient & successful that in-turn will help businesses to realize productivity gains from their digital investments faster. The product currently integrates with web-based, android & iOS applications.

Businesses across the globe are investing billions of dollars every year to purchase software. More than 30% of this software never gets used as it’s difficult to understand & use. Moreover, in a world where software changes every month, it’s nearly impossible for the help & user training content to keep pace. This is creating a huge impact on the efficiency of the users and the ROI expected from these applications. With Gyde, there will be a drastic reduction in the need for classroom training, maintenance of lengthy user manuals & reliance on support teams. Gyde also improves the user experience multifold and makes applications self-serve.

“Businesses understand that providing to-the-point, personalized assistance to the application users is the key to achieve digital transformation in office+remote work environment,” said Prasanna Vaidya, Gyde CEO & Co-founder, adding, “User assistance is now at the core of their strategy while deploying & managing the applications for their employees, vendors, contractors, agents, everyone!”

“Gyde is re-imagining the Microsoft Paperclip for the modern world where digitization is at an all time high and companies struggle to help their users keep pace with the new applications and workflows. With Gyde, B2B as well as B2C companies can deliver rich step-by-step voice assistance, byte-sized training videos & how-tos at the point of trouble. We partnered with Prasanna and Shubham at the founding stage and are excited to see them build Gyde into a category leader”, said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, an early backer of breakout companies like Open, Teachmint, Khatabook, Vauld and others.

The startup caters to mid-sized enterprises, cloud-based applications, homegrown applications and others looking to improve user efficiency. The company has also recently launched Gyde mobile SDKs and ready-to-use guides for platforms like SAP SuccessFactors, Salesforce, Zoho CRM, LinkedIn Sales Navigator & Microsoft Dynamics. Additionally, their platform is being used by growing SAAS companies in CRM, HR tech, collaboration space.