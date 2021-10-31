Funding roundup: Indian startups raise over $1 billion in October last week

The month of October ended on a strong note with over USD 3 billion of venture investments into Indian startup ecosystem. The last week of the month also registered a capital inflow of over around USD 1,1 billion cutting across 27 deals, as against USD 435 million in the previous week. During this period, online investment platform Groww trebled its valuation to USD 3 billion after USD 251 million fundraise. Acko Insurance entered the prestigious unicorn club becoming the second Indian insurtech startup to cross the billion-dollar valuation this year.

Here is the quick recap of all the key deals from this week (October 24- October 30)

Big Deals

ACKO Insurance raised a whopping USD 255 million in Series D round at a valuation of USD 1.1 billion.

Fintech startup Groww has raised USD 251 million (Rs 22,500 crore) in Series E financing round.

Agritech startup DeHaat raised USD 115 million from investors including Sofina and Lightrock India.

Teachmint, education infrastructure startup and the creator of India’s largest teaching platform, raised $78 million in Series B round led by Rocketship.vc and Vulcan Capital.

Purplle, a D2C startup, raised $75 million led by Kedaara at an enterprise valuation of $630 million.

Fintech IT firm Clear, which owns ClearTax, has raised USD 75 million (around Rs 562 crore) in Series C funding round led by Kora Capital

Other deals

Financial inclusion-focussed non-banking lender Avanti Finance has raised USD 15 million (Rs 111 crore) in series-A2 equity funding

Vakilsearch, the Chennai-based legaltech startup, raised $10 million from InCorp India.

Zolve, a startup offering global access to financial services, has raised Rs 300 crore (around USD 40 million) in a funding round led by DST Global.

The petcare focused startup Wiggles.in on Thursday announced a USD 5.5 million (Rs 41.17 crore) fundraise in a round led by Anthill Ventures to expand its market share.

Agritech platform Gramophone on Monday said it has raised USD 10 million (around Rs 75 crore) from a clutch of investors, including Z3Partners, for technology development and expansion.

Tech-based intra-city logistics company Porter on Monday said it has raised Rs 750 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management and Vitruvian Partners.

Artificial intelligence-driven content intelligence platform Instoried has raised USD eight million in funding from Pritt Investment Partners and 9Unicorns

Supply chain startup O4S on Monday said it has raised USD 6 million (about Rs 45 crore) in a series-A funding round led by Think Investments.

Pune-based Light Information Systems, which offers artificial intelligence-based solutions under the brand name of E42, has raised USD 5.4 million (around Rs 40.4 crore) led by Pavestone Ventures in series-A round.

D2C kitchenware startup The Indus Valley raised $1.1 million from Rukam Capital, DSG Consumer, The Chennai Angels and others.

CHUPPS, a D2C footwear brand, raised $1.1 million from Venture Catalysts and angel investors.

Pregnancy, parenting and baby products shopping platform Healofy has raised Rs 48 crore (USD 6.5 million) in funding.

SaaS-enabled full-stack hiring platform Spottabl, today announced that it has raised a seed round of INR 3.5 Crores.

Hyperlocal ecommerce platform Lovelocal on Thursday said it raised $18 million (Rs 143 crore) in a pre-Series B round led by Vulcan Capital.

Clean beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon raised Rs 5.5 crore led by Inflection Point Ventures.

Fintech startup Banksathi raised Rs 4 crore in funding from Hem Angels and others.

Enterprise software startup OSlash announced on Wednesday that it has raised USD 2.5 million in a round of seed funding led by Accel Partners.

SupplyNote, a B2B SaaS company that helps F&B businesses digitise and automate their supply chain and procurement respectively announced that it has raised $1.2 million in pre-series A round led by Venture Catalysts.

R for Rabbit, a baby products brand, raised Rs 40 crore from Xponentia Capital Partners.

Cloudphysician Healthcare, a healthcare startup, raised $4 million from Elevar Equity.

Acquisitions

Workplace management firm BetterPlace acquired OLX people and Waah Jobs to become one of the largest providers of solutions in the blue- and grey-collar gig staffing ecosystem.

Bus transport technology startup Chalo on Tuesday announced that it has acquired app-based office commute bus aggregator Shuttl in an all-cash deal.