India’s largest teaching platform Teachmint has crossed the 10 million users mark, registering exponential growth since its launch in May 2020. Teachers and students from over 5000 cities across India are engaging on Teachmint, with the platform empowering over 1 million hours of live classes every single day. This make Teachmint, not just the largest teaching platform in India, but also in the world – outside China.









Divyansh Bordia, Co-Founder and COO, Teachmint, said the adoption of the platform has been phenomenal since its launch and are thrilled to cross the 10 million mark. “Our unprecedented growth can be attributed to our product solving a very real onground challenge for teachers – the lack of infrastructure to make online teaching easy and efficient. A testament to our platform’s capabilities is the rise in the number of first-time teachers who are taking their first steps into teaching with Teachmint, including working professionals from fields like medicine, IT etc. A dedicated online teaching platform like ours has given them the opportunity to easily create their own virtual classrooms and pursue their passion.”

Bordia said in addition to independent teachers and coaching institutions, Teachmint has expanded its offerings to schools, colleges, coaching institutes and edtech players to help all education providers to seamlessly integrate tech into their classrooms and get ready for the future. “We strongly believe that digitization is critical to education and we want to empower teachers everywhere to seamlessly integrate it into their classrooms.”

The platform reached the 1 million user mark in eight months since launching their platform, 5 million users in the next five months and has now doubled its user base to 10 million teachers and students in a little over two months. The company is growing exponentially, with more and more educators experiencing the benefits of digital teaching and embracing tech-based teaching solutions.

With this, Teachmint plans on improving its base to 50 million teachers and students in the next 12 months. Teachmint is a mobile and video-first platform which helps teachers digitize their classrooms in under two minutes. Their proprietary video technology, built entirely in-house, is highly optimized for low bandwidth use and distinctly customized for educators with features like live classes, recording and storing lectures, automated attendance, live polls, automated notes creation etc.

Today, Teachmint is also the only vernacular video platform offering services in 11 different languages.