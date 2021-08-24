India’s largest teaching platform Teachmint has collaborated with Dhaka-based edtech Shikho to deliver classroom solutions to 42 million students in Bangladesh. This partnership comes as a part of Teachmint’s video-as-a-Service (VaaS) offering for edtech organizations across the globe to enable them with Teachmint’s state-of-the-art plug and play live classes solutions.









Teachmint is a mobile and video-first teaching platform which has helped over 10,00,000 teachers in India digitize their classrooms over the last one year. Their proprietary video technology, built entirely in-house, is highly optimized for low bandwidth use and distinctly customized for educators with features like live classes, recording and storing lectures, automated attendance, polls, automated notes creation etc.

The platform is building the infrastructure for education globally and their VaaS offering is specifically enabling edtech organizations to deliver a distinctive online learning experience to their students. The offering will also significantly reduce go-to-market time for edtech players by providing them plug and play state-of-the-art live classroom solutions.

Mihir Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Teachmint, said in the last two years, Shikho has put Bangladesh’s edtech ecosystem on the global map. “We are delighted to partner with them to support their mission of making education more accessible and affordable in Bangladesh. At Teachmint, we have built our own proprietary video technology platform to reimagine the infrastructure for education around the world. Teachmint’s LIVE class platform is functioning at an unprecedented scale by powering one million live learning hours every day. Through our robust proprietary technology stack, we are empowering all education providers – teachers, schools, universities and now even edtechs – to transform the learning impact of their students across the globe.”

Shahir Chowdhury, Co-Founder and CEO, Shikho, said Teachmint has had phenomenal year of growth, transforming the edtech landscape in India. “We are excited and look forward to forging a long-term partnership by leveraging their live class infrastructure to launch a new dimension of learning opportunities for students in Bangladesh. It has been a humbling journey for us to see such positive feedback for our learning product from customers in Bangladesh as well as great support from investors globally. The growth of the edtech industry in India has always been an inspiration and we are now actively looking for great tech, product and sales talent from India to bring their experience and expertise into building a state-of-the-art edtech for Bangladesh.”

Shikho is a Bangladesh-based edtech startup building a hyper-localized digital learning ecosystem for Bangladesh and is dedicated to democratizing access to a high-quality education in the country. Shikho’s learning app is approaching 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store and provides students with Bengali academic courses that include affordable digital resources and tools to help them succeed in national board exams. This includes the ability to understand material visually by engaging with on-demand animated video lessons; practicing learning by solving a large bank of in-app questions with detailed solutions; reviewing summarized smart notes that include definitions, formulae, proofs and hacks; tracking performance and progress using data analytics on a real-time basis; and finally by attending live classes with expert educators who have years of teaching experience.