Skippi Ice Pops Gets 10 Million INR Investment from Shark Tank India

Skippi Ice Pops – India’s 01st Ice Popsicle brand received funding of a whopping 10 million INR for 15% equity in the 1st edition of Shark Tank India aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Monday, 27th December 2021. Led by Kabra Global Products Pvt. Ltd., India, Skippi Ice Pops launched with an aim to introduce a fun new product in the F&B category by husband and wife duo, Ravi Kabra and AnujaKabra.









Skippi Ice Pops created history becoming the 01st brand on Shark Tank India to receive an ALL SHARK DEAL. Impressed by the pitch and the product, SkippiIcepops received backing from all 5 sharks- Ashneer Grover, MD and Co-founder, Bharat Pe, Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO, Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, boAt, Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Skippi Ice Pops is here to bring back a part of our childhood while allowing parents to introduce one of the most loved treats to their children with a product that is 100% natural and created with stringent hygiene standards. On receiving funding from Shark Tank India, Ravi Kabra, Co-founder of Skippi Ice Pops said, We are delighted to receive funding from Shark Tank India, it is a testament to our idea of creating disruption in the F&B industry with innovation and research. We plan to invest this amount to drive more innovation and introduce more refreshing flavours to the Indian market.

Currently available for purchase in six exciting flavours; Raspberry, Orange, Cola, Mango Twist, Bubblegum and Lemon at www.skippi.in, and across all major online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Qtrove and at several states with distributor chain. Skippi Ice Pops is currently available in over 660 outlets in Hyderabad alone, 2200 outlets across India and continues to grow. It is priced at INR 240 for paper box of 12 pops with 6 flavours and INR 666 for a bag of 36 pops.