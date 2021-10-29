Backed by Y-Combinator, Exly aims to acquire 1 million creators

Exly is an all-in-one business platform built for creators & knowledge professionals to launch, manage and grow their business online in today’s digital revolution. Knowledge professionals are the most valuable assets of a 21st-century organization because of their high level of productivity and creativity. They include professionals in fields such as Fitness Instructors & Wellness Coaches, Stock Trading & Finance Experts, Digital Marketers, Tarot Card Readers & Astrologers, Fashion & Lifestyle Experts, Artists, etc.









Exly has grown ~20X in the last 9 months, since it’s MVP launch in Dec 2020, with creators & professionals earning more than $700K USD from the platform. There are about 100 million people who became creators and knowledge professionals in the last decade and in the next 3 to 5 years they will transition into becoming

businesses. Exly is a platform that aims to build and own the right infrastructure for this shift and acquire 1 million creators in the coming years.

The platform is a business-in-a-box solution optimized for capturing, converting, and managing leads professionally. It provides comprehensive Scheduling & Packaging Software for creators to run a complete Digital business. They can easily create, market, and sell their classes, recorded courses, workshops, 1-1 appointments, consultations, etc. all from one place. A growth marketing suite along with analytics provides them with the ability to run automated email campaigns, discounts, offers, 1-click-upsells at a cohort level to smartly grow their business.

Exly (previously Myscoot) is a Y-Combinator start-up (2019 batch) and had raised USD 1.7 Million from India’s top VC funds like Mayfield Partners and renowned angel investors like Kunal Shah (Founder Cred, Ex-Founder Freecharge), Maninder Gulati (Global Chief Strategy Officer at OYO), to name some. The company is founded by alumni from top IITs, IIMs, BITS, Yale, including ex-entrepreneurs and from firms such as BCG, Hike, Dunzo, and P&G.

The concept of Exly was brought alive by Suyash Sinha, Sidharth Rawat, Akhil Tripathi, along with the founding team – Swati Singh, Tanveer Chawla & Yash Gupta who have become an integral part since the Myscoot days.

Commenting on various offerings by Exly, Sidharth Rawat, Founder said “We started Exly to empower skilled creators to exploit their unique talents and convert that into a full-time business. The pandemic has hit many jobs and pay cuts have affected millions of people. We had creators from various verticals like tarot card readers, health and wellness coaches, growth experts, etc. from various cities across India approach us and eventually have successfully excelled in monetising their passion. We believe in advocating that no job should be boring and everyone is entitled to explore the opportunity of earning from what they enjoy doing.”

Also Read: Centre’s Rs 2,000-3,000 cr scheme to digitalise PACs on anvil

Sharing his views about Exly, Akhil Tripathi, Founder said “EXLY encapsulates all of our learnings from running multiple startups. Like their businesses would need, we enable our creators (Exlypreneurs) to create sales offers, take seamless payments, analyse their traffic sources, product performance, run ads and even run referral programs. Their fully responsive websites can already handle traffic of a million daily visitors. We’ve just started to scrape off the tip of the iceberg, and the future we bring to you would be even more exciting!”.

Expressing his views about the platform, Mr. Sushant, Investment & Stock Trading Trainer at Exly : “So I was in search of a platform to automate my complete process for the classes I take. And finally, I got to know about Exly! The whole team is very cooperative. I no longer have to look after any technical things related to running my business – webinars, classes, payments, communications, etc. Everything is taken care of by Exly.”