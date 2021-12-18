Weekly funding roundup: Venture investments continue to pour into Indian startups

Venture funding into Indian startups remained strong in the third week of December with the capital inflow nearing USD 700 mn. A total of 25 deals were inked between December 13 and December 18 with the total investment amounting to USD 691, nearly 100 mn lesser than last week’s funding. ShareChat parent company Mohalla Tech and Health-tech startup Pristyn Care were the biggest fundraisers of the week.









Here’s the weekly funding roundup of Indian startups for fourth week of September (Dec 13- Dec 18)

Mohalla Tech, the parent company of short video platform Moj and ShareChat, raised USD 266 million (about Rs 2,028.3 crore) from Alkeon Capital and others, valuing the company at USD 3.7 billion.

Health-tech startup Pristyn Care on Wednesday said it has raised USD 96 million (around Rs 730 crore) in Series E round.

Fintech startup Uni has raised USD 70 million in Series A round led by General Catalyst, making this one of the largest Series A rounds in the Indian fintech space.

Tech startup Juspay raised $60 million from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, VEF and Wellington Management.

Quick service restaurant startup Third Wave Coffee on Tuesday said it has raised USD 6 million (about Rs 45.5 crore) in funding.

Fullife Healthcare raised its Series C funding of US$22 million by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA).

Hevo Data, a SaaS (software as a service) startup that offers an automated data pipeline platform, raised USD 30 million (about Rs 228 crore) led by Sequoia Capital India.

Practically, a learning app, raised $5 million from NB Ventures, Earlsfield Capital, Almoe Group of Companies, and Ncubate Capital.

Electric mobility technology platform MoEVing on Wednesday said it has raised USD 5 million (nearly Rs 40 crore) in seed funding

Bureau, the digital identity verification and fraud protection platform, has raised USD 12 million in series-A funding round led by Quona Capital.

Arrivae, a made-to-order furniture manufacturer and home improvement company, has raised an additional Rs 50 crore in Series-A funding round, led by Havells Group.

Nexprt, B2B manufacturing and commerce startup, has raised $5 million in Seed funding from Sequoia Capital India and Lightspeed.

SaaS startup TranZact raised $7 million from Tribe Capital, Prime Venture Partners, Gemba Capital and Kae Capital.

Insurtech platform Insurance Samadhan has raised INR 5.5CR in Pre-Series A, led by Equanimity Investments.

Nutrition product startup Plix on Wednesday said it has raised USD 5 million(around Rs 38 crore) from Guild Capital and RPSG Capital Ventures.

Dialysis services provider NephroPlus on Monday said it has raised USD 24 million (over Rs 180 crore) in Series E round.

Consumer product brand Atomberg Technology raised $20 million from Jungle Ventures, Inflexor Ventures and A91 Partners.

Enmovil Solutions, the Hyderabad based logistics tech start-up, has raised Rs 10 crore in pre-Series-A funding round, led by Anicut Angel Fund, KCT Group, Blackbird Investments and RB Investments.

HireQuotient Technologies Pte. Ltd (HireQuotient), the Singapore-based start-up automating HR interviews for companies, today announced a pre- seed investment of USD $1.8 Million from leading angel investors.

TagMango, a Mumbai-based homegrown creator monetization startup announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount of funds in Pre Series-A funding round.

Biotech startup Zumutor Biologics raised $6.2 million from Accel, Bharat Innovation Fund (BIF), and Siana Capital.

Enterprise SaaS start-up Anakin which offers competition intelligence solutions for businesses, today announced that it has raised a $2 million seed funding

Indigenous EV start-up Oben EV raised 1.5mn USD in a seed round from We Founder Circle and others.

Varanium NexGen Fund, one of India’s first fintech-focused venture capital fund announced its final close today at Rs.140 Crs.