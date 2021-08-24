Y-Combinator backs AI powered personal knowledge base startup Synth

Silicon Valley-based startup accelerator Y Combinator has invested $125,000 in Synth, an AI startup for knowledge workers as part of the Y-Combinator’s Summer 21 batch. Synth is an app that captures all the relevant information you consume – text, audio, video in 1-click and makes it easy to search and retrieve the information you want and use it anywhere.









Synth was founded by Suneel Matham, an IIT Madras alumnus who earlier worked as a data engineer at Noodle.ai, Urvin Soneta, an Ashoka University alumnus, who has earlier worked in corporate banking with RBL bank and Vaibhav Saxena, a BIT Mesra Alumnus, who was a deep learning visiting researcher at Purdue University. They met during Plaksha’s founding cohort of tech leader’s fellowship and started working on this during Plaksha’s entrepreneur’s support program.

Knowledge workers are consuming huge amounts of information from different sources that are unique to each of them but where is that right piece of information relevant to them, when they need it? It is often buried deep within the folders and files across different applications. Hence, Synth felt the need to build a second brain (personal knowledge base), that is just 1-click away where you not only just capture information but harness the power of deep learning based language models to deliver you the right information.

In order to build the second brain (personal knowledge base), Synth has begun by capturing and retrieving audio information from any source (Zoom, Gmeet, youtube etc.) as text in just 1-click. The company will use the funds towards expanding the team and refining the product for its users. Synth is also actively hiring deep learning engineers and full stack developers.

Commenting on being part of the Y-Combinator’s batch of 21 the co-founders of Synth said “We are solving a problem which we have been personally frustrated with for the past few years. The existing apps put all the burden on us to capture and organize information and ultimately making it hard to retrieve the right information and ultimately leading us to shift to a new app.”

With Synth still being in their beta stage, the company is iterating with users who not just consume huge amounts of information but also create something meaningful from that captured information. In addition to this, Synth is also providing its early users AI-generated summary and suggested notes in real-time allowing them to recall meetings, videos, podcasts, interviews and lectures without having to go through long transcripts or recording them. This further helps the users in quick discoverability and understandability of the information they consumed in a quick manner.

Also Read: Foreign direct investments rise to $12.1 bln in May: Goyal

Synth is an app that captures all the relevant information you consume: text, audio, video in 1-click and makes it easy to search and retrieve the information you want and use it anywhere. All three co-founders of the company have known each other since 2019 and met at Plaksha Tech leaders fellowship’s founding cohort. They are alumni of IIT Madras, Ashoka University and BIT Mesra.